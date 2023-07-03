Colorado Springs might be 6,200 miles from the heart of Greece, and even farther from the Middle East, but it's still home to many high quality restaurants serving the same dishes you'd find in these regions. Most feature a variety of meat and vegetarian dishes.

According to Gazette readers who voted for the Best of the Springs 2023 magazine, these are the top nine Greek and Middle Eastern restaurants in Colorado Springs.

Read on to find your next stop for a gyro or falafel fix.

9. Mediterranean Café

This downtown establishment has offered classic Mediterranean food to the Colorado Springs area for over 19 years.

It's located at 118 East Kiowa St. and you can find their website here.

8. Fala-Filo

Fala-Filo is a Middle Eastern restaurant serving lamb, falafel, hummus and more. It's owned by Simood Gorguis who was born and raised in Iraq, according to previous Gazette coverage.

Her restaurant is located at 6050 N. Carefree Circle and you can find the restaurant's Facebook here.

7. Briar Mart

This Mediterranean lunch and dinner spot doubles as a market. They offer rows of teas, coffees, rice, spices and a variety of other goods. Some of their prepared meals include Greek nachos, gyros, tapas and more.

Briar Mart is located at 6799 N. Academy Blvd., right next to the Cottonwood Creek Trail. They don't have a website, but you can read more about them here.

6. Greek Cafe

The Gazette's dining reviewer, Robin Intemann, visited this establishment in 2022 after a colleague claimed they had the best gyros outside of Greece.

"It seemed as much a challenge as a boast; I’m pleased to report he wasn’t exaggerating," she wrote in her review.

Greek Cafe is located at 4343 Integrity Center Point. They don't have a website, but you can read the dining review here.

5. Taste of Jerusalem Café

This downtown eatery offers Mediterranean and Middle Eastern breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as Turkish coffee.

They are located at 15 E. Bijou St. and you can find their website here.

Reader comments:

"We eat here regularly. Nice catering options, too."

"Everything here is so good! I love the kebab and those French fries are on point!"

4. The Purple Onion

The Purple Onion is a Turkish and Greek grill. Along with traditional Mediterranean dishes, they offer burgers and sandwiches that nod to many different cultures including Hawaiian, Italian and Western.

They are located at 1840 N. Academy Blvd and you can find their website here.

3. Caspian Cafe

"Caspian Café is like a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea docking at different ports, but the dining experience is anything but whirlwind," Robin Intemann wrote in a review of the restaurant.

They are located at 4357 Sinton Rd. and you can find their website here.

2. Heart of Jerusalem Cafe

Heart of Jerusalem is a veteran-owned Middle Eastern restaurant with multiple locations throughout Colorado Springs. You can find the list of locations on their website.

Reader comments:

"Delicious and authentic! Friendly service!"

"Honestly, the best fries in the city — and the fries aren't even the best part."

"Wonderful food prepared in a great atmosphere by a wonderful family."

1. Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna

This Old Colorado City restaurant has been serving Greek food to locals and visitors since 1997. They offer traditional meals such as Htapóthi Scháras (Grilled Octopus), Mídia (Sautéed Mussels), Spanakópita (spinach pie) and more. They also have a special on Mondays where patrons can get select bottles of wine for $10.

They are located at 2616 Colorado Ave., and you can find their website here.

Reader comments:

"Love the authentic food, great views from the outside balcony dining"

"Oopah!!! Best Greek in town!!! Live everything on the menu and free shot of ouzo!!"

"We love Greek food and they are the best!"