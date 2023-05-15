When you think about American food what comes to mind?

Bison chili? Lobster tater tots? Loaded kettle chips?

Maybe not... but there are always the classics — BLTs, juicy burgers and chicken fried steaks.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 9 American restaurants deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste. See where your local favorite lands on the list:

#9 Rock City Cafe: 1812 Dominion Way

- Rock City Cafe is locally owned by a husband-and-wife duo, serving up tasty eats from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

#8 Susie's Westside Café: 1686 South 21st Street

- Located slightly south of Old Colorado City, Susie's Westside has a packed menu consisting of many breakfast staples and classic American lunch plates.

#7 New Day Cafe: 5901 Delmonico Drive

- New Day serves breakfast all day featuring dishes like the "Cactus Jack" omelet — yes with real cactus.

#6 Sheldon's Luncheonette: Two locations - 204 Mountain View Lane Suite 16, and 310 South 8th Street, Suite F

- Discover comfort classics at Sheldon's like Biscuits & Gravy.

#5 Wines of Colorado: 8045 Highway 24, Cascade

- Enjoy an upscale American lunch along the creek, it sure might be worth the extra drive time.

Reader comments:

"Great ambiance, peaceful outdoor dining, fantastic eats."

"A summer favorite."

#4 Ted's Montana Grill: 1685 Briargate Parkway

- This restaurant chain location on the north side of the city offers many bison, beef and seafood options.

#3 King's Chef Diner: Two locations - 131 East Bijou Street & 110 East Costilla Street

- Check out their menu items "Thing," "1/2 Thing" and "1/4 Thing."

Reader comments:

"Best burritos and green chili."

"Breakfast is just awesome. It's your classic greasy spoon!"

#2 Atmosphere Gastropub: 1327 Interquest Parkway

- Be on the lookout for various events located at Atmosphere!

Reader comments:

"Very relaxed atmosphere, and great selection of food!"

"Original meals to choose from, well-prepared and reasonably priced."

#1 Colorado Mountain Brewery: Two locations - 1110 Interquest Parkway & 600 South 21st Street Suite 180

- From beer cheese soup to "Brew House Ribs" to "Beer Can Chicken," Colorado Mountain knows how to showcase their brews.

Reader comments:

"We love the location off Interquest for its amazing views, good food and beers."

"Have tried so many things on the menu, and I’m never disappointed!"