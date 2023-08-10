When you're in the mood for tacos, nothing else will quite hit the spot. So, where's the best place to satisfy those cravings?

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these are the best restaurants in the Pikes Peak region to grab a taco or two...or four.

See if you can get through this list without changing your dinner plans.

9. Crystal Park Cantina

Crystal Park Cantina located at 178 Crystal Park Rd., Manitou Springs

"Crystal Park Cantina is a lively restaurant nestled in the mountains of Manitou Springs. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere," the introduction on their website reads.

This family-run restaurant opened in 2011. They're located at 178 Crystal Park Road, Manitou Springs. You can read more about this restaurant on their website.

Reader comments:

"Just YUM!"

"Super cute and cozy place with really good Mexican fare"

8. Tepex

Tepex Food Truck Carnitas tacos from the Tepex Central Mexican Cuisine food truck.

Tepex is a food truck that specializes in Central Mexican cuisine. Their tacos comes with a side of elote, and fillings include carnitas, birria, Chicken Tinga, beef cheeks and more. See the website for the full menu.

They post their weekly location schedule on their Facebook.

7. Arlene's Beans

Arlene Padilla opened her first eatery in 2016. According to previous Gazette reporting, she used to sell bean and cheese burritos door to door before opening a restaurant in Palmer Lake. She outgrew that one within a year and now shares her authentic Mexican/ New Mexican food with Monument residents.

The restaurant is located at 366 Second St. Unit D, Monument, and serves up breakfast tacos, tamales and much more. Learn more at their website.

6. Zapata Mexican Taco Shop

"We invite you to experience the real flavors of Mexico in Colorado Springs. ... We specialize in making the absolute best tacos and Mexican food using fresh ingredients," their website introduction reads.

This taco shop features a fresh salsa bar; the menu boasts authentic flavors. Choose from a variety of taco fillings including tripa, lengua, chroizo and pastor.

They have three locations around Colorado Springs, see the list, and full menu, on their website.

5. T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila

100621-food-profile 02.JPG T-Byrd’s Tacos and Tequila was the first eatery opened by Michael and Crystal Thompson.

This downtown Colorado Springs offer over 10 different types of tacos ranging from "Dynamite Shrimp" to "Pineapple Express." Pair a plate of tacos with a signature marg.

You can find the full menu on the website here. T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila is located at 26 E. Kiowa St.

Reader comments:

"Flavorful tacos and great happy hour"

"Very cool vibe, excellent tacos and margaritas"

4. Dos Santos

092522-biz-servers 03.jpg Server Chelsea Arenado drops off food at Dos Santos last week.

Brothers Jason and Kris Wallenta opened the first Dos Santos in Denver in 2015, according to their website. Before that, they started two restaurants in Mexico. They have a new featured taco each month (which is different for each location), August's for Colorado Springs is a seared tuna taco.

They have three locations in Colorado. The Colorado Springs location is at 70 E. Moreno Ave.

3. Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzys Taco Shop Baja-style Baja-style fish taco at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. — Courtesy photo

Fuzzy's Taco Shop has almost 150 locations throughout the United States, according to their website. They have multiple locations around Colorado Springs, you can find the closest one to you here.

Reader comments:

"Good food, great prices, quick service and wonderful staff."

"If only everyone else could do tacos like Fuzzys!"

"Great tacos and a fun, noisy atmosphere!"

2. Monica's Taco Shop

10 best taquerias around Colorado Springs #2: Monica's Taco Shop Gazette reader comment: "Really good tacos and cheese enchiladas, good portions!" Address: Multiple locations

There are a few Monica's Taco Shops around Colorado Springs, you can find the locations here. You can view their menu on their website.

Reader comments:

"Great carne asada and tasty tacos"

"I love their beef tacos. Hands down my favorite."

"There is a reason they are always busy - the food is so good!"

1. Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos started as a food truck in Austin, Texas. They now have over 90 locations, according to their website. Their Colorado Springs location is 1358 Interquest Parkway Suite 100.

Reader comment:

"Best. Tacos. Ever. Period. No contest. Their slogan is 100% accurate, believe it!"

"Great tasting tacos, queso and drinks!"

"Love the selection!"