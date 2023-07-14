The ultimate brunch question is: sweet or savory?
Or perhaps you dodge the question and do both.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 9 brunch spots deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste. See where your local favorite lands on the list:
#9 - Atmosphere Gastropub
1327 Interquest Parkway, Colorado Springs
Featured menu items: "Breakfast Pot Pie" and "Horchata French Toast"
Reader comments:
"Very relaxed atmosphere, and great selection of food!"
"Absolutely the best restaurant and bar on Interquest!"
"Very hip atmosphere. Great food and drinks."
#8 - The Exchange On Tejon
526 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
Featured menu items: "Loaded Chorizo Burrito" and "East Coast Bagel & Lox Platter"
Bon Ton’s Cafe “Eggs Benedict” - Poached Eggs & Canadian Bacon served on and English Muffin topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Brow…
#7 - Bon Ton's Cafe
2601 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs
Featured menu items: "Tamale Breakfast" and "Homestyle Raisin French Toast"
#6 - Mountain View Cafe and Catering
11425 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs
Featured menu items: "Stuffed Strawberry French Toast" and "Bring It Burrito"
Reader comments:
"Hidden gem! Small town feel with fantastic food."
"Great food. Best hollandaise sauce on benedicts."
"I can’t say enough about this place. The food is wonderful & they make you feel welcome. It is like going to your old friend's house."
ABOVE: Patrons enjoy a patio meal at The Pantry restaurant in Green Mountain Falls.
#5 - The Pantry
6980 East Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls
Featured menu items: "Signature Cinnamon Roll French Toast" and "Biscuits & Gravy, Pantry Style"
Nina Lee, front, and Rollie Ortiz opened 503 W Open Kitchen and Craft Bar in January at the old Dutch Mill Tavern location on W. Colorado Aven…
#4 - 503W
503 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs
Featured menu items: "Savacado Toast" and "Hong Kong French Toast"
“Homemade green chile...mild or spicy...great on their omelettes." - Gazette reader
#3 - Omelette Parlor
900 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs
Featured menu items: "The Classic Mayor" and "Cadet Omelette"
Reader comments:
"It's my favorite spot for breakfast. Best bacon in the Springs!"
"Fun place to eat breakfast or lunch!"
"Great food, excellent omelettes, friendly servers. A perfect 10!"
#2 - The Broadmoor
1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs @ the Lake Terrace Dining Room
Featured menu item: "Cheese Blintzes with Berry Sauce"
Reader comments:
"Excellent place to stay and eat."
"Great dining options at every level. Best Sunday brunch anywhere."
"Perfect spot for a romantic lunch!"
Denver hot chicken Benedict is a new dish on the Urban Egg – A Daytime Eatery menu. — Courtesy photo
#1 - Urban Egg
Four locations around Colorado Springs
Featured menu items: "Blue Corn Huevos Rancheros" and "Tatum's Original Avocado Toast"
Reader comments:
"Such great menu options, from sweet, to savory, to healthy!"
"Delicious food in a friendly atmosphere with wonderful staff."
"One of my favorite places to brunch! Everything here is so tasty!"
