The ultimate brunch question is: sweet or savory?

Or perhaps you dodge the question and do both.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 9 brunch spots deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste. See where your local favorite lands on the list:

Atmosphere Gastropub Atmosphere Gastropub (Located at: 1327 Interquest Parkway) “Orange Drop Doughnuts” Thursday January 17, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

#9 - Atmosphere Gastropub

1327 Interquest Parkway, Colorado Springs

Featured menu items: "Breakfast Pot Pie" and "Horchata French Toast"

Reader comments:

"Very relaxed atmosphere, and great selection of food!"

"Absolutely the best restaurant and bar on Interquest!"

"Very hip atmosphere. Great food and drinks."

#8 - The Exchange On Tejon

526 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

Featured menu items: "Loaded Chorizo Burrito" and "East Coast Bagel & Lox Platter"

Bon Ton’s Cafe Bon Ton’s Cafe “Eggs Benedict” - Poached Eggs & Canadian Bacon served on and English Muffin topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Brow…

#7 - Bon Ton's Cafe

2601 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs

Featured menu items: "Tamale Breakfast" and "Homestyle Raisin French Toast"

#6 - Mountain View Cafe and Catering

11425 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs

Featured menu items: "Stuffed Strawberry French Toast" and "Bring It Burrito"

Reader comments:

"Hidden gem! Small town feel with fantastic food."

"Great food. Best hollandaise sauce on benedicts."

"I can’t say enough about this place. The food is wonderful & they make you feel welcome. It is like going to your old friend's house."

patio of The Pantry restaurant ABOVE: Patrons enjoy a patio meal at The Pantry restaurant in Green Mountain Falls.

#5 - The Pantry

6980 East Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls

Featured menu items: "Signature Cinnamon Roll French Toast" and "Biscuits & Gravy, Pantry Style"

8f190fe85b71418e4bd097f86cce7a17 Nina Lee, front, and Rollie Ortiz opened 503 W Open Kitchen and Craft Bar in January at the old Dutch Mill Tavern location on W. Colorado Aven…

#4 - 503W

503 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs

Featured menu items: "Savacado Toast" and "Hong Kong French Toast"

#9: Omelette Parlor “Homemade green chile...mild or spicy...great on their omelettes." - Gazette reader

#3 - Omelette Parlor

900 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs

Featured menu items: "The Classic Mayor" and "Cadet Omelette"

Reader comments:

"It's my favorite spot for breakfast. Best bacon in the Springs!"

"Fun place to eat breakfast or lunch!"

"Great food, excellent omelettes, friendly servers. A perfect 10!"

050323-food-table-talk-brunch The Broadmoor Hall brunch buffet.

#2 - The Broadmoor

1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs @ the Lake Terrace Dining Room

Featured menu item: "Cheese Blintzes with Berry Sauce"

Reader comments:

"Excellent place to stay and eat."

"Great dining options at every level. Best Sunday brunch anywhere."

"Perfect spot for a romantic lunch!"

Colorado Springs has a new place to imbibe cool cocktails Denver hot chicken Benedict is a new dish on the Urban Egg – A Daytime Eatery menu. — Courtesy photo

#1 - Urban Egg

Four locations around Colorado Springs

Featured menu items: "Blue Corn Huevos Rancheros" and "Tatum's Original Avocado Toast"

Reader comments:

"Such great menu options, from sweet, to savory, to healthy!"

"Delicious food in a friendly atmosphere with wonderful staff."

"One of my favorite places to brunch! Everything here is so tasty!"