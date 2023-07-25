Have a sweet tooth? This list is for you.

You'll find sundaes, cookies, cake and strudel on the menu at these local bakeries and ice cream shops, which were chosen by Gazette readers for this year's Best of the Springs dessert category.

Read on to see if your favorite place to grab a sweet treat made the list.

7. Lolley's Ice Cream

This ice cream shop in downtown Monument is owned by Shelley and Dustin Sapp. They use local ingredients to make their ice cream, and also offer an array of baked goods. You can see available flavors on their website. They're located at 175 2nd St., Monument.

6. Edelweiss German Restaurant

Edelweiss Restaurant Edelweiss Restaurant (Located at: 34 E. Romona Ave.) “German Chocolate Cake” Thursday December 6, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

If you're looking for cake, Edelweiss might be the place to try. They offer a full menu of German cuisine, but also a variety of cakes, strudels and more. Reservations are recommended. They're located at 34 E. Ramona Ave., Colorado Springs. You can find more information on their website.

5. Rizuoto's Ice Cream Inc.

Chip Rizuoto opened this ice cream parlor in 2005. They specialize in soft serve and frequently create new ice cream flavors. They're located at 4785 Barnes Rd., Colorado Springs. You can read more about them on their website.

4. Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery

If you've driven down Fillmore Street, you might've noticed the large windmill sign at this sweet spot. It stands over the bakery started by Stephen Boonzaaijer, a fourth generation baker, in 1999. He's perfected a range of desserts since then. You can view their whole menu on their website.

Reader Comments:

"Definitely Purchase Their Authentic Windmill Cookies!!!"

"The variety! So many wonderful choices, always fresh, reasonably priced, and great customer service!"

"They have so many delicious homemade pastries. It’s impossible to get just one thing."

3. Josh & John's Ice Cream

Josh & John's was opened by two childhood friends and Colorado College graduates in 1986. They have five shops throughout Colorado, including three in Colorado Springs. You can find locations and flavors on their website.

Reader comments:

"This is a downtown staple. We love riding our scooters to Josh & Johns in the summer!"

"Love this place. Truly the best option for ice cream!"

"Purple mountain majesty is my favorite ice cream on this earth."

2. BJ's Velvet Freez

This family-owned establishment opened in 1954. They offer lunch and dinner options along with their cold desserts, which include shakes, malts and soft serve. It's located at 1511 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs. You can read their full menu on their website.

Reader comments:

"Best soft serve ice cream in Colorado Springs."

"The place to go on a hot summer evening for some tasty treats."

"Chocolate soft serve in a cone? Oh yeah! Nobody does it better."

1. Marigold Cafe & Bakery

Marigold's Bakery is open all day Tuesday-Saturday. They also open for lunch and dinner, but if you're just looking for dessert, you can take it to go . They're located at 4605 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs. You can read more about their offerings on their website.

Reader comments:

"Fabulous food and bakery. Frazier cake is unbeatable."

"Love Love Love this place! Great service and fantastic food!"

"Good food good atmosphere."