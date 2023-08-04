Bottoms up! International Beer Day is Friday, Aug. 4, and these nine breweries are here to help you celebrate.

Whether you're a porter fan, an IPA fan or even a fan of a nice lager, these breweries are worth checking out.

According to Gazette readers who voted in the 2023 Best of the Springs, these are the best breweries in the Pikes Peak region.

Storybook Brewing in Colorado Springs is hosting a Halloween party and costume contest at 3121 N. El Paso St.

Enjoy themed drinks like "Little Red's Rocking Ale" and "Gnomish Beer Goggles" at this nano brewery located just northeast of Fillmore and Nevada.

Storybook Brewing hosts events and has multiple food trucks throughout the week.

Patrons enjoy a winter night inside Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. last week at the brewery on Pikes Peak Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.

Started by two friends, Mash Mechanix is one of the newer kids on the block and is located in a century-old building in downtown Colorado Springs.

Mash Mechanix offers a variety of drinks from Nitro Cream Ale to Hard Seltzer slushies and hosts events like car shows.

JAKs Brewing Co. Address: 7654 McLaughlin Road, Peyton Website: jaksbrewing.com

Veteran-owned JAKs Brewing Co. opened its doors in 2015 in Falcon and makes "aggressive beer for aggressive beer drinkers."

On tap, you can find drinks like "JAKRabbit IPA", "Kastoff Irish Red" and "BlackJAK Chocolate Porter." JAKs hosts events like trivia nights and new beer releases.

Colorado Mountain Brewery

Are you a fan of the classic burger and beer combo? Then look no further, Colorado Mountain Brewery has you covered.

At this brewery, beer fans can get a "true taste of Colorado" with award-winning entrees and Colorado Mountain Brewery's hand crafted beer to wash it down.

Cerberus Brewing Company offers a variety of IPA's, lagers, cocktails and more. Beer fans can also order food like burgers, sandwiches and salads.

The brewery has a beer garden for those wanting to enjoy the beauty of Colorado Springs while drinking a cold one. Cerberus also offers a Banana Split Slush, perfect a hot day.

Pikes Peak Brewing Co.'s Lager House in Colorado Springs

With two locations, Pikes Peak Brewing Company crafts beer for Colorado Springs and Monument residents.

In Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House specializes in lagers, which are brewed at this location, and offers various food items such as charcuterie boards and gourmet sandwiches. The Lager House also has a rooftop patio.

At the Monument location, beer fans can choose from a diverse beer menu from a Hazy IPA to a fruited sour made with lactose. This location also has a dog and family friendly beer garden.

Bristol Brewing Company has a wide variety of the beers on tap.

This iconic Colorado Springs brewery was founded in 1994 and is located in the century-old Ivywild School building just minutes south of downtown.

Bristol Brewing Co. sells Flagship beers that can be bought in multiple stores across the state like its popular "Laughing Lab Scottish Ale" or "Beehive Honey Wheat." The brewery recently opened a beer garden at Ivywild for beer fans to gather and hang out.

A glass of Purploid at the bar of Goat Patch Brewing Co.

Opening in 2017, Goat Patch Brewing Company has made a name for itself with its balanced brews and community engagement.

Goat Patch offers a wide array of crafted beers to try like sours, IPAs and ales. The brewery was recently crown champion in the 2023 Brewers' Bracket. Goat Patch host multiple events throughout the week from karaoke night to the occasional goat yoga.

Red Leg Brewing Company

Red Leg Brewing Co. won gold in the 2023 Best of the Springs and has become a household name within the local beer community since it was founded in 2013.

The veteran-owned brewery opened a spacious location on the city's westside in 2021 with a variety of food vendors on site. Beer fans can enjoy a range of craft beers while taking in the beauty of Colorado Springs on the rooftop deck and enjoy entertainment like live music.