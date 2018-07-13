These agencies need volunteers. Call or email about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — childrensliteracycenter.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support of Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends..
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller Country Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4916, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, pptrc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — ppunitedway.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual assault cases; 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — CDL and regular drivers needed; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Submit items at least two weeks in advance: email carlotta.olson@gazette.com.