COLORADO
- The Broadmoor World Arena has canceled its events through April 13. Events include:
- March 20-22: "Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories"
- April 5: Jeff Dunham
- The Pikes Peak Center has canceled its events through April 13.
- March 15: "C.S. Lewis: The Screwtape Letters." Rescheduled to July 18.
- March 17: "Dancing with the Stars Live!"
- March 19: "Baby Shark Live!"
- March 20: "Blessed by the Best: Gospel Explosion" featuring Yolanda Adams
- March 21: David Spade
- March 24: "The Office! A Musical Parody"
- March 25: Aaron Lewis
- March 28-29: Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents "Leningrad"
- March 30-31: "Finding Neverland"
- April 3-4: Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents "Marvel vs. DC"
- April 5: Jo Koy
- April 9: "Masterchef Junior Live!"
- April 10: The Fab Four
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College — The center is closed through at least April 17. More here.
- The Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled or postponed all performances scheduled through April 30. Canceled events: "An Iliad," "Hair," the UCCS student production also scheduled to open Thursday; Spanish Harlem Orchestra's concert on March 20; Meow Meow on April 17; and "Passion Play," set to open April 23.
- The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has canceled its two Celtic Spirit performances for Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. More here.
- Gallery of Living Art — A Lenten season tradition, the Gallery of Living Art, set for Friday, March 13, Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at First Lutheran Church, has been canceled.
- A Days of 8ight concert scheduled for Friday, March 13, at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center has been postponed. The new date is April 10.
- John Denver tribute — Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon's John Denver tribute on Friday, March 13, at the Boot Barn Hall has been postponed.
- "The Thorn Tour 2020" — A theatrical production, with aerial acrobats and martial arts, "The Thorn Tour 2020" had a three-day hometown run scheduled at Springs First Church on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Those performances are canceled.
- A Pikes Peak Community Jam, set for Wednesday May 18, at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, has been postponed. The new date is April 29.
- ARC Film Festival — The 8th annual ARC Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 20 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.
- Boogie at the Broadmoor featuring Leftover Salmon and other bands, set for March 20-22, has been postponed.
- The Red Hot Chilli Pipers' show on April 5 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center has been canceled.
- Record Store Day, celebrated at record stores around the world, will not be held on the original date of April 18. It has moved to June 20. Local stores such as The Leechpit, Earth Pig and Independent Records & Video typically participate in Record Store Day.
- SCARAB: The Journey Experience, a concert set for April 25 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, is now scheduled for June 13.
- Pierre Bensusan's concert on May 16 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center has been canceled.
PUEBLO
- Pueblo Memorial Hall has canceled or postponed all shows scheduled through April 13. More here.
PALMER LAKE
- A Suzy Bogguss concert scheduled for March 22 at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake has been postponed. The new date is Aug. 16.
DENVER
- Blake Shelton — The country musician's concert scheduled Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. Tickets will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates in spring 2021. More here.
Celine Dion — Celine Dion's concert on March 24 at Pepsi Center has been postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.
- Third Eye Blind — Third Eye Blind's concert on March 19 at Mission Ballroom has been postponed. The new date is July 25.
- Cirque du Soleil — Cancellations of its spring performances at Pepsi Center in Denver have been announded. "Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to provide a work and performance environment that will meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide," a news release stated.
- AEG — The concert promotion company Anschutz Entertainment Group stopped concert tours until April. More postponements and cancellations at AEG venues are likely in the next few weeks.
- Andy Borowitz: Make America Not Embarrassing Again — The Andy Borowitz event scheduled for April 25 at Paramount Theatre has been canceled.
- Colorado Symphony — The Coloarado Symphony Association has postponed all concerts and events through March 31.