Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.

THROUGH NOV. 22

"Being Here" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, The Betsy Stage, 1137 S. Huron St., Denver, $30. Tickets required: betsystage.com.

THROUGH NOV. 26

"Heirlooms" — Works by Jem Brock, opens 6-9 p.m., The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120. Exhibit runs through Nov. 26; jointhemachine.com.

THROUGH NOV. 28

"A Spirit of Tradition" — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

Petite Paintings and Small Works — 1-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Laura Reilly Fine Arts Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 439-9800, laura@laurareilly.com.

"Finding Our Voices" Art Show — 5-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Make Every Saturday Small Business Saturday: Many downtown businesses are offering Saturday-only specials every Saturday in November, and the month-long push will culminate with special giveaways on November 28, the national Small Business Saturday. Discover Downtown Pass, a digital savings pass with exclusive offers at more than 75 Downtown shops, restaurants, salons and other businesses can be downloaded at downtowncs.com/pass.

THROUGH NOV. 30

Arati Artists Gallery Artwalk — Noon-4 p.m., Arati Artist Gallery, 2245 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.

THROUGH DEC. 5

"Facing the Monumental" — Works by Rebecca Belmore, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for admission prices. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.

"Apples in Winter" — Presented by Funky Little Theater, Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., go online for dates and times. Admission is by donations. Tickets required: funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH DEC. 19

Under $100 — Paintings, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media art by 18 local artists available, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055.

Holiday Art — Opens 5-8 p.m. Nov. 6, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com, g44gallery.com.

THROUGH DEC. 24

Contactless Visits with Santa — Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Registration required: basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.

THROUGH DEC. 29

Music Video Bingo — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Brass Brewing Co., 318 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/ydhmjto4.

THROUGH DEC. 30

Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.

Trivia — 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Metric Brewing Co., 1213 N. Circle; tinyurl.com/y6uxq6j9.

Trivia — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Brass Brewing Co., 318 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y8tawwsl.

Wednesday Trivia Nights — With This is a Clue, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, free admission. Teams with most wins by Dec. 30 wins cash and prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Holiday at the Buell — Holiday hands-on activities, decorations, "Adventures in Art" exhibit and more, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

"From the Flamez" — Works by Andre Eddens, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.

THROUGH JAN. 9

"Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt" — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo,. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

"Adventures in Art" — Discover the artistic and technological advances made through history, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

THROUGH JAN. 16

"Line + Shape + Color + Noise" — Works by Sean O'Meallie, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

Works by Kim Mackey — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

THROUGH JAN. 1

Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

THROUGH JAN. 31

Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Go online for prices and times. Online ticket purchase required: downtowncs.com/skate.

THROUGH MAY 9

"Glass Art from Around the Region" — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 24

"Small Glimpses, Many Times" — Works by Nancy Lovendahl, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for admission prices. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 6

DAV Bingo — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787, DAV26BingoAdmin@dav26bingo.org.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dueces Wild Brewery, 660 Peterson Road, free; tinyurl.com/y39nvyxd.

THROUGH SEPT. 2

Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Gold Camp Brewing Co., 1007 S. Tejon St., free; tinyurl.com/yxqffbol.

NOV. 19

Lighten Up Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $50. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Sushi 101 Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

"You Look Like Me" Comedy Roast Battle — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees.

NOV. 19-DEC. 24 AND DEC. 26-30

Santa Express Train — Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City, go online for prices. Registration required: royalgorgeroute.com/santa-express-train.

NOV. 20

Instant Pot Basic Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com

Soy Making Candle Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-2:45 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

The Bird is the Word Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Godemist — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Long Run - Alter Eagles Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, Two seats for $40. Tickets required: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

Sofakillers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

NOV. 20 OR 21

Harry Potter Desserts Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 20 or 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 21. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Landry — 7:30 and 9 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees.

NOV. 21

Book Signings — Gina Holder, "Forgiven Again," noon-3 p.m. and Susan Mathis, "Reagan's Reward," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

Instant Pot Basics Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-5 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Gourmet Caramal Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 5-7 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Movie Night: "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $5. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

NOV. 21, 28

Nature's Classroom - Discover the Wetlands — Geared towards grades 3-6, 1-3 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

NOV. 22

Easy Flaky Croissants Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.

NOV. 22 OR 24

Pie Party Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 22, or 4-7 p.m. Nov. 24. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

NOV. 24

Easy Flaky Criossants Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com

NOV. 24-DEC. 19

"The Nutcracker" — Performed by Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, Colorado Springs Christian School, 4845 Mallow Road, $20, $15 for 11 and younger, free for two and younger with voucher, go online for dates and times. Tickets required: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.

NOV. 25

Nature's Classroom - Walk the Wetlands — Geared towards grades PreK-2, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

NOV. 26

His Urban Presence Community Thanksgiving Dinner — 1-3:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Academy, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Call for information or to arrange for a pick-up: 314-7447.

NOV. 27

Toys for Tots Toy Drive — Donations accepted 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Payless Design Center, 27 N. Union Blvd.; Channell Santiago, 219-1905, paylessdesigncenter.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

NOV. 27-JAN. 1

Headframe Lighting Event — Giant ornaments light up the sky of Victor and Cripple Creek. Self-guided tour map available online: stcfg.com/GoldCampChristmas.htm.

NOV. 28

Book Signings — Jayme Mansfield, "Seasoned, A Love Story," 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Kelly McWilliams, "Agnes at the End of the World," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

NOV. 28-29

Holiday Craft and Gift Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, go online for admission costs; sonshineshows.com.

NOV. 29

Harry Potter Desserts Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Toys for Tots Toy Drive — Meet Santa and donate wrapped toys, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Big Bo's Flooring Outlet, 2540 S. Academy Blvd.; 391-9501.

DEC. 2

Introduction to Wilderness Survival — 6-8:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $25. Registration required: 520-6977.

Pikes Peak Blues Community Ham Yam Jam — 6-9:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive., $5 per person sold in tables of two. Ham dinner with yams and vegetables, $5 for nonmembers; pikespeakblues.org.

DEC. 2 OR 3

Chocolate Desserts Cooking Class — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 3, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 2-20

Film Version of Charis Bible College's 2019 Stage Musical "The Heart of Christmas" — 1 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Gold Hill Theatres, 615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $5. Tickets required: goldhilltheatres.com.

DEC. 3

All About Cheese Cooking Class — 4-hands, for ages 5 and older with an adult, 1:30-4 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Macramé Ornaments & Margaritas Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

DEC. 3 AND 17

Nature Adventures: Burly Bears — For ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $3 per person. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

DEC. 4

Courageous Carnivore Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Soy Wax Melts & Margaritas Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

DEC. 4-6

Fire Festival — Telluride; telluridefirefestival.org.

DEC. 4 AND 6

Joy for the World Christmas Concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 6, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument. Livestream available. Registration required: petertherock.org/joy-for-the-world.html.

DEC. 4-31

Zoo Lights — 5-10 p.m., except Dec. 25, Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, $15-$25. Online ticket purchase required: denverzoo.org/events/zoolights.

DEC. 4-JUNE 26

"Papel Chicano Dos" — Work on paper from the collection of Cheech Marin, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10, free for teachers and students with ID. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.

DEC. 5

Nature's Ornaments Workshop — 9-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per person. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Yule Log Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.

Sister Friends Meeting — Christmas Around the World, "Sharing Christmas from Other Countries," 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com for details.

Book Signings — Caroline Eklund, "Secrets of the Sacred Bluestone," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Terry Pierce, "Without Warning: The Saga of Gettysburg, A Reluctant Union Hero and the Men He Inspired," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

Active Adults: Crafting a Decorative Yule Log — For ages 16 and older, 1-3:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $10-$15. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

"The Nutcracker" — Presented by Rachael's School of Dance, 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69. Tickets required: rsodance.com.

Festival of Lights Parade — Stationary parade allows cars to drive through to see lighted floats, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., tickets required: coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.

Seafood Paella Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 6:30 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

DEC. 5-6

Tweeds Holiday Home Tour - "Sounds of the Season" — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park area decorated homes and venues, $20, $30 for two adults, $35 for family pass, $5 for students grades K-12. Virtual tours available. Tickets required: wphht.org.

Holiday Craft Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave., $2 admission, free for ages 12 and younger; 380-8599, csfleamarket.com.

DEC. 6

Holiday Cupcake Bouquet Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Ugly Sweater Cooking Decorating and Drink Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 4-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

DEC. 8

Meal Planning 1 Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 9

Bread Cooking Class — 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 10

Courageous Carnivore Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 10 AND 31

2s & 3s: Mighty Migrators — For ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $3 per person. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

DEC. 11

Happy Holiday Meals Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 12

Vietnamese Crepes and Snacks Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Crepes Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Book Signings — M.J. Evans," Mr. Figgletoes' Toy Emporium" and various horse titles including trail guides in Colorado, 11 a.m.-1 and John Rabin, "Defined by Fire," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

Beyond Knife Skills Cooking Class — 1:30-4 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 12-13

HERPS Pueblo Exotic Reptile & Pet Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13, Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St., Pueblo, $5-$10, free for children 4 and younger. Tickets required: herpshow.net/buy-ticket/reptile-show-in-pueblo-co/30/.

DEC. 12 AND 19

Nature Hikes with Santa — 10-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5 per person. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

DEC. 13

English Toffee Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

"Save the Magic! Nutcracker, the Ballet" — 2-3 p.m. Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $100. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

Gourmet Caramel Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Sweet Baklava Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 4-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

DEC. 13-APRIL 11

"Senga Nengudi: Topologies in the U.S." — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver, $8-$10. Tickets required: denverartmuseum.org.

DEC. 12-MAY 22

Robert Wants: "Retrospective" — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.

DEC. 15

Meal Planning 2 Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 16

Truly Tasting Cooking Class — 4-hands, for ages 5 and older with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. or noon-1:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Yule Log Champagne Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 17

Yule Log Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 18

Happy Holiday Meals Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Soy Wax Melts Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

DEC. 19

Book Signings — Nicole Musmanno, The Lessons of Pi," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Tara Stone,"6 Blocks Home," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

Asian Dumplings Cooking Class — 3-6 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 20

Yule Log Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 9 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Tamales Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-5 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

DEC. 20 AND 22

Gingerbread House Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Dec. 20, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 22. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

DEC. 22

Easy Party Food Cooking Class — 4-hands, for ages 5 and older with an adult, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 23

Yule Log Champagne Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m., 12:30-3 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 24

Kids Burger Blast Cooking Class — For ages 9-12, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 26

Kids Burger Blast Cooking Class — For ages 9-12. 9-11 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Burger Blast Cooking Class — 4-hands, for ages 5 and older with an adult, 1-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 29

LC - Brunch Cooking Class — For ages 5-8, 9-10:30 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Burger Blast Cooking Class — 4-hands, for ages 5 and older with an adult, 1-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 30

Kids Brunch Cooking Class — For ages 9-12, 1-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

DEC. 30 OR 31

Holiday Brunch Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 2

Kids Brunch Cooking Class — For ages 9-12, 9-11 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Sister Friends Meeting — Debbie Miller, "My Healing Journey," 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com for details.

Easy Party Food Cooking Class — 4 hands, for ages 5 and older with an adult, 1-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 4

Kids Burger Blast Cooking Class — For ages 9-12, 9-11 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 5

Meal Planning 1 Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 5 OR 6

King Cake Cooking Class — 4-5 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Jan. 5, 9-10 a.m. or 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 6, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 7 OR 8

Seafood Expert Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 7 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 8, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 9

Quiches Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 12

Meal Planning 2 Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Potatoes Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 13

Bread Cooking Class — 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 14

Beyond Knife Skills Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 19 OR 20

Soups Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 19 or 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 20, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 22

Truly Tasting Cooking Class — 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon or 1-2 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 26

Appetizers Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 27

Chocolate Desserts Cooking Class — 10-11 a.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JAN. 28

Puff Pastry Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 2

Crepes Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 5 OR 6

Superbowl Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 6

Sister Friends Meeting — Tessa Swearengin, "Living Fearlessy," 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com for details.

FEB. 12

Opera Cake - Grand Marnier Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 13

Opera Cake - Coffee Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 13 OR 14

Cuisine d'Amour Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 18

Vegetables Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 12

Soups 2 Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 19

Puppy Power Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 20

Puppy Power Cooking Class — 4-hands, for ages 5 and older with an adult, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 21

Cuisine d'Amour Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 23

Tea Time Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 24 OR 26

Mardi Gras Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 26 OR 27

Sweet Tarts Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 27, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MARCH 6

Sister Friends Meeting — Susan Skinner, "I Choose the Truth," 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com for details.

MARCH 10

Picnic Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MARCH 16

Meal Planning Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MARCH 16 OR 17

Soups 2 Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m. March 16 or 9:30 a.m.-noon March 17, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MARCH 17 OR 18

Quiches Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m. March 17 or 9:30 a.m.-noon March 18, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MARCH 19

Jo Koy — 7:30 p.m., Bello Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, $49.50-$79.50. Tickets required: axs.com.

MARCH 23

Meal Planning 2 Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MARCH 23 OR 24

Italian Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m. March 23 or 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 24, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MARCH 24 OR 25

Puff Pastry Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 24 or 9 a.m.-noon March 25, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

APRIL 2

Sweet Tarts Cooking Class — 1-4 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

APRIL 1-3

Easter Brunch Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 2 or 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. April 3, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

APRIL 3

Sister Friends Meeting — Shana Schutte, "Overcomming Fear of Living," 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com for details.

APRIL 6 OR 7

Appetizers Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

APRIL 7 OR 8

Potatoes Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m. April 7 or 9:30 a.m.-noon April 8, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

APRIL 8

Beyond Knife Skills Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

APRIL 16

Truly Tasting Cooking Class — 9-10 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

APRIL 16 OR 17

Sweet Tarts Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 16 or 9 a.m.-noon April 17, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

APRIL 16-18

Ganja White Night — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $44.95 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

APRIL 18

Ana Gabriel — 7 p.m., Bello Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, $69 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

APRIL 23

Picnic Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Galantis and 3LAU — With Mat Zo, KLO, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $35-$79. Tickets required: axs.com.

APRIL 30

Trevor Hall/Citizen Hope — With Rising Appalachia, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $44.95-$89.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

MAY 1

Sister Friends Meeting — Becky Daniel, "Unwanted & Not Enough to Chosen & Beloved by God," 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com for details.

MAY 6

Hippie Sabotage — With Two Feet, Sebastian Paul 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $39.75-$44.75. Tickets required: axs.com.

MAY 7

Sweet Tarts Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MAY 7-8

Mom & Me 4-Hands Cooking Class — For ages 5 and older with an adult, 2-4 p.m. May 7 or 8, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Mom's Night Out Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 7 or 8, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Brantley Gilbert — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $39.50-$55. Tickets required: axs.com.

The Disco Biscuits — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $35-$50. Tickets required: axs.com.

MAY 8

Strawberry Cake Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MAY 9

Die Antwoord 2021 — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $49.50-$79.50. Tickets required: axs.com.

MAY 11

Russ — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $55-$89.50. Tickets required: axs.com.

MAY 11 OR 12

Salads Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m. May 11 or 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30- p.m. May 12, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MAY 13

Vegetables Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

May 15

Global Dub Festival — With Liquid Stranger, Subronics and Herobust, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $55.75-$89. Tickets required: axs.com.

MAY 19 OR 20

Quiches Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m. May 19 or 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. May 20, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MAY 22

Strawberry Cake Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Iliza: The Forever Tour — 7 and 10 p.m., Bello Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, $35-$65. Tickets required: axs.com.

MAY 25

Meal Planning Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MAY 28 OR 29

Kids Burger Blast Cooking Class — For ages 9-12, 9:30 a.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. May 28 or 9:30 a.m.-noon May 29, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MAY 29

Burger Blast 4-Hands Cooking Class — For ages 5 and older with an adult, 2-4 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

MAY 30

75th Anniversary Bob Marley Celebration — With Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $75.95-$129.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

JUNE 2-3

Lord Huron — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $42.50-$76. Tickets required: axs.com.

JUNE 4

Joe Russo's Almost Dead — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $46.50-$79.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

JUNE 6

Stick Figure — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $45.95-$89.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

JUNE 11

The Revivalists — With Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neil Francis, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $49 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

JUNE 12

Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Violent Femmes, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $49.95-$79.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

JUNE 15-16

Glass Animals — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $54.95-$94.50. Tickets required: axs.com.

JUNE 17

Chicago — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $40.50-$150.50. Tickets required: axs.com.

JUNE 18 OR 19

Royal Cake Cooking Class — 9-11 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Dad & Me 4-Hands Cooking Class — For ages 5 and older with an adult, 2-4 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Dad's Night Out Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

JUNE 22

Barenaked Ladies — With Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $45-$89.50. Tickets required: axs.com.

JULY 2-3

Zeds Dead — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $52.80 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

JULY 4

Zeds Dead — 1 p.m., Denver Coliseum parking lots, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver, $37.95-$80. Tickets required: axs.com.

Zeds Dead — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $40.50-$79. Tickets required: axs.com.

JULY 7

Lindsey Stirling — With Kiesza, MAKO, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $42 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

JULY 15

Trampled by Turtles/Caamp — With Erin Rae, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $45-$99. Tickets required: axs.com.

JULY 21

Foreigner — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $49.50 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

JULY 28

Goo Goo Dolls — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $45-$85. Tickets required: axs.com.

AUG. 21

C.S. Lewis' "The Great Divorce" — 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.

AUG. 21-22

Reggae on the Rocks — 2 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $49.75-$89.75. Tickets required: axs.com.

AUG. 26

Alicia Keys — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, $59 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

AUG. 29-30

The Black Crowes — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $65 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

SEPT. 6

Maren Morris — With James Author, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $39.95-$79.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

SEPT. 11-12

Brandi Carlile — With the Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $55-$109.50. Tickets required: axs.com.

SEPT. 15

Alison Wonderland — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $40-$89.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

SEPT. 25

Triple Threat Comedy Night — With Frank Caliendo, Dennis Miller and David Spade. 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, $59.95-$89.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

NOV. 5-6

Jim Gaffigan — 7 p.m. Nov. 5-6, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver, $49.95-$79.95. Tickets required: axs.com.

NOV. 21, 2021

Neck Deep — With nothing.nowhere, Heart Attack Man, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $29.50-$35. Tickets required: axs.com.

ONGOING

Tri-Lakes Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Go online location: trilakeschamber.com/business-after-hours.

Book Signings — Jayme Mansfield, "Seasoned, A Love Story," 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Kelly McWilliams, "Agnes at the End of the World," 1-3 p.m. Nov. 28, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.