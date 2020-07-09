The Fourth of July will look a little different in 2020. However, there will still be fireworks and parades held, but most will be virtual and not in-person events. Here's a look at some of the Fourth of July fireworks shows and events. Due to COVID-19 and fire dangers, all events are subject to change.

THROUGH JULY 3

- 4th of July Woodland Park House Decorating Contest: Hosted by Woodland Park Old Fashioned 4th of July Committee and Woodland Park Wind Symphony. Register online by June 26 to enter contest. A map of homes will be posted on website the week of June 28. Winners will be posted online on July 3. Open to residents in the city limits of Woodland Park; 687-2210.

JULY 3

– Triple Play Holiday: Showing of "The Sandlot" at 4:30 p.m., showing of "Independence Day" at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m., Rocky Mountain Vibes UCHealth Park, $25. Tickets required.

– Community Read-Through on Frederick Douglass's "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?": 5:30-7:30 p.m., steps of City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.

- Berthoud July 3 Fireworks Celebration: 9:15 p.m., Waggener Farm. Fireworks will be launched higher into the sky so they can be seen from a greater distance and home viewing.

JULY 3-4

"Together in Hope" Independence Eve Virtual Concert: Presented by Colorado Symphony and Denver7, 7 and 8 p.m. July 3, 7 p.m. July 4 on Denver7 and youtube.com/thecoloradosymphony.

– Meeker Range Call: Parade, rodeo and more.

JULY 3-5

– Cañon City: Entertainment, including live music by the Atomic Fireballs at Elk Park Amphitheater and The Veteran Monster Truck on display July 4, Royal Gorge Bridge and Park. Go online for events and admission cost.

- Winter Park: Front Porch 4th of July.

JULY 4

- 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch: Colorado Springs, 8:30-10 p.m., Colorado Springs Philharmonic's annual patriotic concert will be broadcast on local radio stations while fireworks will light up the night sky from various locations. Fireworks will also be streamed live.

- Brighton Fourth of July Fireworks: At dusk. No gathering, just fireworks in the sky.

- Brush 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m.

– Cañon City 4th of July Reverse Car Parade: Stationary floats at Centennial Park. Public can drive through, 10 a.m.-noon, and tune into KLRN 1400 FM for patriotic music.

– Castle Rock Independence Celebration in the Sky: Fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. It is recommended that residence view fireworks from their homes.

– Colorado Springs Southside/K-Land 4th of July BBQ: Food, fun, games and more, 1 p.m., Adams Park, 2101 Manitoba Drive.

– Cripple Creek Smokin Rusty's BBQ and Museum Tours: Noon-4 p.m., Old Homestead Museum, with Museum tours. Reservations required for tours: 689-9090.

– Fort Carson's Special Independence Day Tribute: Black Hawk helicopter flyover about 6:55-8 p.m. with different routes through the city and fireworks that community members can enjoy from their home; 526-4143.

– Cripple Creek 4th of July Fireworks: 9 p.m., Old Homestead Museum, Cripple Creek. Drive-in style with spectators watching from their cars.

- Durango 4th of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m., Greenmount Cemetery.

- Firestone Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., visible from Miner's Park.

- Fireworks with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks: Watch fireworks from the safety of your at Weidner Field. Fireworks are synced up to music from iHeart Radio and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 9 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.

- Florence: Fireworks to begin at dark.

- Fort Carson: Fireworks, 9:20 p.m., Iron Horse Park. Event is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guest only.

- Greeley Independence Day Fireworks: Start about 9:30 p.m.

- Gunnison Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Will be using more shells so fireworks can be seen from places throughout the town.

– Larimer County Drive-in Fireworks Show: 9:15 p.m., with gates open for vehicle entry at 7:30 p.m., south entrance of Ranch Events Complex. Participants must remain in or adjacent to their vehicles.

– Monument July 4th Virtual Parade: Register through June 30.

– Old Colorado City Red, White & Cruise: Residents can decorate their cars and participate in a city-wide cruise, starting at 11 a.m. westbound Colorado Avenue at 18th Street.

- Pagosa Springs: Fireworks at dusk. Fireworks will be launched at high school but can be viewed from almost anywhere downtown.

– Steamboat Red White and Blue Drive-Through: A patriotic procession to the neighborhoods of Steamboat Springs, 10 a.m.

– Pueblo West: Enjoy fireworks from your driveway and listen to KPHT 95.5 for music during show, starts at dark.

- Windsor: Fireworks at 9:10 p.m. Fireworks should be viewable from resident's yards. For those that can't see form their home, residents are asked to disperse into green spaces, along sidewalks and on bike paths, adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

– Woodland Park: Independence Celebration with face painting, bouncy houses and more at 3 p.m. with "In God We Trust" musical at 6 p.m. at Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way. Register online. charisbiblecollege.org.

If you know of any 4th of July celebrations or fireworks, please email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com.