By Tracie Bennitt
LSOC Committee
Around 10 years ago, the Lighter Side of Christmas Committee organized a yule log hunt for the Woodland Park community. That event has morphed over the years into both a family fun event and business marketing opportunity. This year’s “Soundz of the Season” clues will lead treasure hunters to a Golden Trombone that can be discovered hidden somewhere in Woodland Park. Whoever finds the trombone will receive a holiday basket full of gifts provided by local businesses.
Finding a way to bring new customers in has been a challenge for local small businesses. LSOC committee members have brainstormed over the last 21 years to come up with ideas to draw those potential customers in the doors.
One of the current benefits of being a LSOC Gold Sponsor is that all new clues are released ONLY to those businesses each week. These businesses commit to posting clues every Friday in their locations for avid treasure hunters to get the jump on the weekly clues leading to the hidden trombone.
Each week the clues become more detailed as to the location of the Golden Trombone. Local businesses donate a variety of gifts to fill the treasure basket that goes to the individual or family that finds the hidden trombone. Value for the basket has averaged over $1,000 in the past few years, inspiring more and more people to join the hunt each year. This year’s basket is on track to make a treasure hunting family really happy this holiday season!
LSOC Gold Sponsors are listed in the LSOC Holiday Brochure distributed to every mailbox in the area mid-November each year and also on the LSOC website and Facebook page. For more information visit lightersideofchristmas.com.