Zesty Rice, Corn, Bean and Green Chili Salsa Bowls
Yield: 1 to 2 servings (makes 2½ cups total)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/3 cup instant brown rice (uncooked; may substitute instant white rice)
2 tablespoons finely chopped yellow or red onion
1 cup flavorful, low-sodium vegetable broth, or more as needed
1/3 cup frozen corn kernels, succotash or medley of corn and sweet pepper, rinsed and drained
1/3 cup canned, no-salt-added black beans, pinto beans or red beans, rinsed and drained
1/4 cup canned chopped mild green chilies (with juices)
2 tablespoons mild or medium-hot chunky tomato salsa, plus more for optional garnish
1/4 cup crumbled or chopped queso fresco, shredded colby or grated Fontina cheese (may substitute another semi-soft mild cheese), for garnish (optional)
Chopped fresh tomatoes for garnish (optional)
Chopped sweet peppers, for garnish (optional)
Shredded lettuce, for garnish (optional)
Cilantro leaves, for garnish (optional)
Procedure:
Thoroughly stir together the oil, instant rice and onion in a 1-quart or larger microwave-safe measuring cup or bowl. Cover with a paper plate; microwave on high for 1 minute.
Stir in the broth. Re-cover and microwave on high for 6½ minutes (4½ minutes if using instant white rice). Stir well; if the rice looks dry, stir in a little more broth.
Sprinkle the corn, beans, chilies and salsa over the rice; do not stir them in. Cover and microwave on high for 3 minutes, or until cooked through and piping hot; be careful handling once it’s done. Taste, and stir in salt and pepper, if desired. For a soupy consistency, stir in more broth.
Turn out the rice mixture into a large wide-mouthed microwave-safe mug or soup bowl; for smaller servings, divide it between two microwave-safe mugs. If desired, sprinkle the cheese over top. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, or until the mixture is reheated to piping hot.
Let stand for 3 to 4 minutes so the rice can finish cooking. Serve as is, or topped with any of the other optional garnishes. Nutrition (based on 2 servings, using corn): Calories: 260; total fat: 8 g; saturated fat: 1 g; cholesterol: 0 mg; sodium: 350 mg; total carbohydrates: 42 g; dietary fiber: 5 g; sugars: 4 g; protein: 7 g.
From cookbook author Nancy Baggett.