Did someone say party?
We did.
The Gazette’s bash to launch the 25th annual Best of the Springs magazine begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pikes Peak Center. We will unveil this year’s magazine, with results of our latest Best of the Springs contest and much more robust, engaging content than ever.
Best of the Springs magazine, with the theme “25 Years of Celebrating the People and Places that Keep Us in Awe,” publishes Sunday, April 28. Those who attend the party may pick up a copy early. Please RSVP through eventbrite.com.
A suggested donation of $10 at the door will benefit the Gazette Charities-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund. The nonprofit ESF provides resources for Pikes Peak region health and human service agencies every year. Over the past 35 years, it has raised nearly $22 million, including $1.2 million in 2018 — the third-highest amount in the campaign’s history.
At the party, 17 local eateries and breweries will provide food and drink samples. A cash bar will be available. Local “Mountain Americana” band Woodshed Red will perform in Studio Bee. HEPS DJ will emcee in the Pikes Peak Center lobby, where the food/drink vendors will be set up. Also featured: iHeart Radio, performances by Colorado Springs Conservatory students, temporary tattoos with RU Tattooed, Sky Sox mascot Sox the Fox, psychic readings by Julie Ware of My Heart Leads, and a “step and repeat,” courtesy of Mikes Camera, for those who want a souvenir photo.
Participating restaurants and breweries are Bird Dog BBQ, Billy Sims Barbecue, Bonefish Grill, Bristol Brewing Co., Bronco Billy’s, Colorado Mountain Brewery, Coquette’s Bistro & Bakery, Four by Brother Luck (VIP room only), Fujiyama, Havana Grill, Icing on the Cake, Juniper Valley Ranch, Louie’s Pizza, Picnic Basket Catering, Slice 420, Till Kitchen and Which Wich.