The best way to celebrate the best in food that Colorado has to offer? By attending some of the state’s best celebrations, of course.

Here are six for your bucket list.

Colorado BBQ Challenge: It’s billed as the state’s longest running barbecue competition, backed by well-established pros with Kansas City BBQ Society. After 27 years in Frisco, the festivities recently moved to Copper Mountain Resort. New location, same great taste.

• When: Father’s Day weekend

Food & Wine Classic: You can’t get your tickets soon enough for this three-day extravaganza in Aspen. For 40 years now, some of the world’s top chefs, sommeliers and cocktail wizards have converged here where culinary creativity is a way of life.

• When: June 14-16, 2024

Bacon and Bourbon Festival: When the skiing is done at Keystone Resort, the anticipation builds for the weekend centered on the pig and the barrel. Music and mountains accompany guests who know the finer details of bacon — and who know how best to wash it down.

• When: Typically late June

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival: The latest billing for the affair listed the daily schedule as 10 a.m. “till the cows come home!” That’s the party attitude of the humble farmers who work hard to provide the impossibly sweet crop that brings joy all across Colorado.

• When: Typically early August

Palisade Peach Festival: The festival turned 55 this year — an idyllic gathering among the mesas and riverside orchards that brought western Colorado national acclaim long ago. Move aside, Georgia. Anyone here will say this is America’s home of the peach.

• When: Typically mid-August

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival: This rounds out your calendar for festivals honoring our state’s legendary produce. There’s nothing like the smell of freshly roasting green chiles in the morning. And nothing like the chihuahua parade.

• When: Sept. 22-24