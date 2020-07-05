So many things in our Centennial State are “Quintessential Colorado” and the subjects of amazing photos. Grab your cameras or phones. Yours could be voted the best in this contest.
The mountains, people doing photogenic Colorado things, nature, the seasons, the animals. Endless things that make this state what it is.
Submit your best “Quintessential Colorado” photo or photos at gazette.com/photocontest by July 31.
All photos will be on the website for votes by the public from Aug. 1-16.
The photo with the top votes will receive a $500 gift card from Mike’s Camera, whose professionals will choose 20 of the photos to receive $25 gift cards.
In addition, the winning photos will be featured in The Gazette’s Sunday Life section on Aug. 30.
“Quintessential Colorado” is sponsored by The Gazette and Mike’s Camera.