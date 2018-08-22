Of all the arguments for cooking at home, most come down to the fact that home-cooked food is better.
Here’s the thing, friends. You aren’t going to make fried chicken at home that tastes exactly like Popeyes. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make it, because what you pull out of your own skillet can be every bit as satisfying as what comes out of a paper carton. It’s also way more impressive.
My goal was to find a relatively fuss-free recipe — as fuss-free as frying can be, anyway — that would be doable for those with a fear of or inexperience with frying (me and me). And I did, thanks to a modified version of a recipe we originally published in 2009 from chef Gillian Clark of the late General Store. It gave me juicy meat, crispy skin and, yes, happiness. Here’s what I learned over the course of frying about a half-dozen birds for this story:
• Smaller birds are better. You might think a bigger bird means more fried chicken, and more fried chicken is better fried chicken. But a bigger bird means bigger parts, which means you may need not only more oil, but also a deeper skillet or pot. My larger chicken with thick breasts left some meat sticking too much out of the oil, and adding more oil would have brought it too close to the top of the skillet. The result: pale sections of skin. It also made it tricky to cook the meat all the way through before most of the skin burned.
Chickens in the 3- to 3½-pound range are ideal. You might have to work harder to find a smaller chicken, because many at grocery stores can approach 5 pounds. I ended up using a brand labeled “natural” at my supermarket. And while the word has no official government definition (yet), the chickens labeled as such were consistently smaller. I paid more per pound, but they cost less for a lower weight. (Substitute eight pre-cut parts if you’re looking to save time, but cutting a whole bird yourself gives you a nice mix of light and dark meat for a crowd.)
• Let the chicken rest. Refrigerator space and time are at a premium in my house and in The Washington Post Food Lab, so I was not interested in a long saltwater brine. I know brining has its proponents, but a two-hour bath in buttermilk spiked with hot sauce and garlic achieved great flavor and tender, juicy meat. The final step to sealing that all in before you fry is to let the coated chicken rest. Doesn’t have to be for long — 10 or 15 minutes while the oil is heating is enough to help the breading set and not come off during frying.
• Then keep it moving. Turning the chicken pieces over every five minutes cut back on the odds that one side will brown more than the other. Move the chicken around laterally as well, so parts toward the hotter center of the pan can be moved toward the cooler outside. Movement also helps prevent the chicken from sticking to the bottom of the pan, especially where some of the flour coating has settled.
• Don’t be afraid of the oil. There’s a difference between fear and reasonable precaution, and I’ve finally reached the latter state of enlightenment. You should not be getting huge splatters; more like enthusiastic bubbling. If you do, your oil is too hot or maybe some moisture was introduced. An inexpensive splatter screen can provide an extra layer of insurance against any unexpected pops. When you add the chicken to the oil, put it down facing away from you. Use a long pair of metal tongs to turn the chicken, and keep your hands clear of the oil.
• Use an instant-read thermometer. Take the guesswork out of everything. You want to know how hot your oil is, and you want to know when the chicken is done. The ThermoWorks Thermapen is the gold standard, but for years I’ve been more than happy with a less than $20 model from CDN.
So by all means, save the drive-through for when you need fried chicken right now. But now you, too, know the right way to fry.