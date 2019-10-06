In an evening celebrating quality of life, it was fitting that the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation’s Quality of Life Award recipient was community collaborator Blessing “Yemi” Mobolade.
The popular community advocate and small business development administrator for the city of Colorado Springs was honored at the Sept. 19 Illuminations Gala for a “huge heart for our city, an entrepreneurial spirit, a man exemplary of the Golden Rule and for being a consummate leader.”
Yemi, with his trademark bright smile, told the sold-out crowd at The Pinery the award was “a strong affirmation for what I do. I love doing life with you. Awards tell the story of a village and I share this with all of you.”
However, he did single out one special person, his wife Abbey. “You provide the foundation for me,” he told the mother of three.
The fundraising focus of the night was the Pikes Peak Pediatric Pathways program, with its specialized team offering care to families of the “littlest patients” with serious chronic illnesses and some on “end-of-life journeys.” Said foundation Executive Director Joan Selman, Pediatric Pathways “is a part of the sacred work that we do.”
The event raised $134,000.
Co-chairs of the fundraiser were Marla and Tom Twardowski, Montse Edie-Korleski and Dan Korleski. Committee members: Christy Pennington, Peggy Carmack, Susan Davis, Erin Tilney Eilmes, Sharon Hare, Sue Mulvihill, Mari Sinton-Martinez, Michelle Talarico and Gloria Brooks.
