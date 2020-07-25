Many gpeople get their first gardening experienc in kindergarten, planting a green bean in a jar and watching it grow in a window, orperhaps nurturing a Mother’s Day petunia in a Dixie cup and then bringing it home to Mom to plant in the yard.
Research shows how gardening can positively impact a child, from the simple act of eating better to improving science test scores.
Even without those details, though, most would agree that gardening is good for kids.
Children love to have fun, turning just about any activity — a walk in the park, sprinkling water on newly planted seeds or using a magnifying glass to inspect insect larvae — into something enjoyable.
Children also love to learn. Satisfying the curiosity of a child encourages a lifetime of learning.
Horticulture is not limited to beans and petunias.
Consider activities in soil science, vermi-composting, propagation, germination, tree identification, plant selection, community gardening, container design and vegetable gardening, to name a few.
Try the following activities with elementary school children:
• Take a nature walk and collect leaves from different trees along with photos of the trees; attach the photo and leaf to a sheet of paper and slip it into a page protector to create a tree ID notebook.
Write the name of the tree and something you like about it.
• Read about common insects in the region. Determine if they are beneficials or pests. Using a hand lens, search for insects in the garden and observe their activities.
• Create a compost bin. Use the resulting compost in your soil.
Check out planttalk.colostate.edu/topics/soils-amendments-composting/1613-composting-making
• Use the jar test to determine the properties of the soil you are planning to turn into a flowerbed.
Amend with compost, comparing the soil before and after. Go to cmg.extension.colostate.edu/Gardennotes/214.pdf
• Visit a nursery and find an example of a plant in each of these categories: annual, perennial, succulent, vine, woody, shade-loving, xeric, herb and vegetables. Buy a few plants and start a garden.
• Harvest or buy strawberries and make refrigerator jam.
• During the winter, grow a spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) indoors. Root and plant the offspring, or plantlets, into small pots.
Give them to family and friends after they are established.
• Plant a hummingbird and butterfly garden in front of a window or near a favorite outdoor area.
Some nectar-bearing plants commonly visited by butterflies are asters, bee balm, butterfly bush, cosmos, gaillardia, marigold, verbena, zinnias, beardtongue, sage, columbine, cardinal flower, trumpet vine and hyssop.
• Visit the produce section of a grocery store. Decide which fruits and vegetables are roots (radish, beet, carrot); seeds (peas or beans in a pod, corn on the cob); stems (asparagus, celery); flowers (cauliflower, broccoli); fruit (eggplant, squash, tomatoes, cucumber); and leaves (lettuce, cabbage, spinach, mustard greens). Purchase a few new foods and try them for dinner.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. Submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.