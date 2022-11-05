Button up! Winter is on its way.
Following these garden guidelines could mean the difference between plants making it through the winter or meeting their demise before next spring.
Cleanup
• Discard fallen, spoiled or dried-up fruits to reduce disease carry over.
• Prune and remove dead, diseased or damaged branches from shrubs and trees in fall and winter. You can shape and modify many plants at this time. Winter is an excellent time to prune and shape trees. Once the tree is bare of leaves, the “true” shape can be seen. Prune branches that cross over one another and branches that are broken. Defer pruning spring blooming shrubs for shape until after they bloom; they bloom on last year’s growth.
• Remove frost-killed annuals.
• Some like it neat — depending on your garden “style,” leave or cut back perennial stalks 4 to 6 inches. Leaving some foliage will catch snow for winter moisture and protect the crowns of plants. Birds will appreciate seed heads left on sunflowers and rudbeckia.
• Mow or rake fallen leaves from the lawn and garden beds. A thick accumulation of leaves is an invitation to voles, mice and mold. Persevere with this task even though total leaf removal is impossible. The next gust of wind is sure to bring more leaves into your yard, but it will work in your favor over the long run.
Protect
• Check depth of mulch on flower beds. A 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch will protect against frost heaving.
• While mulch is good, keep it pulled back several inches from the base of fruit trees to prevent bark injury from mice and other rodents.
• Protect ornamental and fruit trees from rabbit damage by wrapping or enclosing in wire screen.
• Colorado’s winter sun can be intense. To protect against sunscald on thin-barked trees, purchase commercial tree wraps to insulate the bark. Trees most likely to be affected by sunscald are fruit trees, ashes, oaks, maples, lindens and willows.
• Strawberries usually go dormant when nighttime temperatures reach 20 degrees. They require a 3-inch covering of mulch.
• Roses: In late November, after several nights of 20-degree weather, protect and insulate the graft union of hybrid, floribunda and miniature rose bushes by mounding soil around the plants and adding mulch on top. You can contain the soil and mulch with rose collars available at local nurseries. Cut back tall rose canes to 24 inches to prevent winter breakage. Don’t prune climbing roses this time of year.
Winter-wise
• Over the coming months when the weather is nice, look for opportunities to work in your garden to reduce the amount of work next spring.
• Newly planted trees and shrubs will require extra water over winter, especially if we have long periods without moisture and days of desiccating winds. To keep your landscape alive with the least amount of winter damage, water at least once a week when the temperature is over 40 degrees.
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners-El Paso County. Sign up for classes at epcextension.eventbrite.com.