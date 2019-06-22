Since its inception in 2011, the popular Colorado Springs Garden Tour has showcased gardens throughout the city in neighborhoods such as Patty Jewett, the West Side, the Old North End, University Park, Village 7, Old Farm and the Broadmoor area.
This year’s tour — “Westward Hoe, Taming the Wild West Garden,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29-30 — features seven beautiful gardens along the west corridor of Colorado Springs, from Whitehouse Drive in the north to Sagittarius Point in the south.
The plots of paradise in this ninth annual tour demonstrate how dedicated and determined gardeners have overcome the trials and tribulations of gardening in Colorado to develop beautiful, tranquil oases at the base of the Rocky Mountains.
In one case, the perseverance to overcome all obstacles involved manually transporting tons of natural and crushed rock, topsoil, cement blocks and railroad ties on a property with no access for machinery. The results will impress you.
Several gardeners in this year’s tour share their successes in combating the ubiquitous deer, rabbits, raccoons, gophers and/or voles by choosing resistant plants, using wire barriers and applying repellants. Others plan their gardens in a more symbiotic approach to welcome wildlife from bobcats to butterflies.
Plan to attend the tour and glean ideas for how you might overcome or adapt to the challenges in your own Wild West garden. All of the gardens will sooth your soul and inspire you. Every year, the Colorado Springs Garden Tour receives high acclaim from attendees and garden owners alike.
As in the past, Colorado Master Gardeners and other accomplished gardeners will be at each of the gardens to answer questions about plants and good gardening practices while local plein air garden artists will be painting various aspects of the gardens.
Attendees will want to wear comfortable shoes, a sun hat and sunscreen, and bring water and a camera. Friends of Extension (FOX) will provide you with a colorful tour guide to record the plants and ideas you want to remember.
Please be aware that private gardens may not be able to accommodate strollers, walkers or wheelchairs due to narrow pathways and steps. Also, no bicycles will be allowed in private gardens. Only working service dogs are permitted.
Tour tickets are $20 for adults; children under 12 get in free. Tickets are valid for both days of the tour and are available at local garden centers (cash/check only) or at bit.ly/2KpISmW.
FOX is an independent, 501 ©(3) nonprofit whose mission is to raise money for agriculture, food/nutrition, horticulture, and youth development programs in El Paso County, including the Extension. Learn more at extensionfriends.org.
When you have questions, Colorado State University Extension has research based answers. The Master Gardener Help Desk is open from 9 a.. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Call 520-7684 or email CSUmg2@elpasoco.com.