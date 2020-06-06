There is an expression in Colorado that if you don’t like the weather, just wait two hours and it will change. The past several months certainly bore that out. Between late spring, early fall snowstorms and a dry winter, this past year has been a doozy!
Extension has been buzzing with questions about brown pine needles, deciduous trees not leafing out and shrubs not coming back up this spring. Most of it is weather- related.
Winter weather damage to woody plants can be categorized as sun scald or southwest injury; drought or desiccation injury; frost injury; and wind injury.
Sun scald is damage to the trunk of a tree. Direct sun rays heat south-facing branches tree trunks, raising bark temperatures above freezing and causing some cells to become active. After sunset or with changing weather conditions, the bark experiences a sudden temperature drop, killing the activated tissue. Sun scald occurs more frequently on young, thin-barked trees. Treatment is to wrap trees with paper tape wrap in November and unwrap in April.
Drought injury is a dehydration of leaf or branch tissue that occurs when more water is lost through leaves than can be replaced through the roots.
In winter, evergreen trees are particularly susceptible. Needles of affected trees most often turn a yellowish color but can turn red. Spruce and pine needles turn yellow to yellow-brown and then red to reddish purple in advanced cases. Discoloration occurs first in outer branches and progresses from the needle tip to its base. In severe cases, discoloration occurs rapidly and uniformly along the entire needle. A red color change on needles in early spring may indicate winter drying injury; new spring growth usually is not affected. Damage from drought injury cannot be reversed. Winter watering and mulching trees may help prevent this problem.
Many woody plants are damaged by early fall and late spring frosts. Depending on the time of year, frost injury is characterized by blackening or browning of foliage or newly emerged shoots and flowers all over the plant. In areas where frost pockets develop, only the lower plant parts may be affected.
Woody plants prepare for winter as fall approaches through a process called hardening off. They reach their peak cold hardiness in midwinter. If frost occurs too early, the hardening-off process is interrupted and photosynthesis doesn’t wind down in the normal fashion. Due to a mid-October hard freeze last fall, deciduous trees leaves went from green to brown, and did not change color and drop. The mid-April deep freeze blackened the emerging foliage on some early blooming trees. It was a double dose of trouble for many trees.
All of these storms featured high winds. That meant broken branches and limbs. This is just another stress on the tree and can mean future vulnerability to disease causing organisms.
