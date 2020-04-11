Smart irrigation technology enables homeowners to reduce outdoor water use by irrigating based on plant water needs, compared to traditional automatic system timers that irrigate on a fixed schedule.
This technology exists either as a complete controller or as sensors that can be added to an existing irrigation system. Smart irrigation technology uses weather or soil moisture data to determine irrigation needs, and can include add-on sensors for soil moisture, rain, freeze and wind.
Irrigation controllers can be separated into two main categories: climate-based and soil moisture-based.
Climate-based controllers, also referred to as evapotranspiration (ET) controllers, use local weather data to adjust irrigation schedules. ET is the combination of evaporation from the soil surface and transpiration occurring in plants. ET controllers gather local weather information and make irrigation run-time adjustments in response to that information. Some can be tailored to what plants are growing in each zone.
Soil moisture controllers utilize a sensor placed below ground in the root zone of lawns to determine soil water content. Sensors must be installed in a representative area of the turf, away from sprinkler heads, tree roots, sidewalks and walls. If the soil moisture is above a specific threshold before a scheduled irrigation event, the cycle will be bypassed.
Although not considered smart technology, rain and freeze sensors interrupt the irrigation cycle during a rain or freeze event when irrigation is unnecessary. Watering during the rain wastes water.
Three types of rain sensors are available:
• A basin sensor collects water; once a pre-determined amount is collected, the weight of the cup interrupts the irrigation cycle.
• A conductivity sensor uses a dish with two electrodes that are a specific distance from the bottom of the cup. When the water reaches the electrodes, the irrigation cycle is interrupted.
• Hygroscopic disk sensors use several disks that expand when wet. The expanded disks trigger the switch and interrupt the cycle. The system will resume the scheduled cycles once the disks dry out.
Unlike basin or conductivity sensors, debris will not interfere with their function since they do not actually collect water.
All of the devices should be mounted in an open area where they will receive rainfall. Potential water savings depends on the amount of rainfall in any given year.
Watering during windy conditions reduces irrigation distribution uniformity across the landscape. Wind sensors interrupt the irrigation cycle if wind speed exceeds a specific threshold.
To upgrade your existing automatic irrigation systems, soil moisture, rain, wind or freeze sensors can be added. Some manufacturers produce devices capable of measuring multiple environmental elements using one apparatus. Add-on sensors are generally more affordable than smart irrigation controllers, assuming a compatible irrigation timer is already installed on site.
Smart irrigation technology can help reduce water waste while also providing a healthy, attractive landscape.
It may also provide significant savings. Every skipped cycle will result in savings on your utility bill.
For more information on smart technology watering check out these sites:
• Smart Irrigation Technology http://thinkwater.okstate.edu/old-pages/ irrigation/smart-irrigation- technology
• EPA Water Sense: https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watering-tips#SmarterTech:
• Colorado Springs Utilities rebates: https://www.csu.org/pages/irrigation.aspx
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely at this time due to the COVID-19 virus. You can submit questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com, and we will get back to you as quickly as we can. We are not able to take walk ins/samples or phone calls at this time. We look forward to working with you in person once the situation improves.