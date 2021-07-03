The heat is on: July temperatures in El Paso County average 85 degrees.
Water your garden, as needed, in the morning or evening. Avoid overhead watering; direct water toward roots. If you use automatic sprinkler systems, remember there are watering restrictions in place for Colorado Springs Utilities customers. To understand the restrictions check out https://www.csu.org/Pages/waterwiserules.aspx.
Water trees and shrubs deeply, and less frequently. Avoid runoff.
Other July tasks:
• Deadhead spent perennial and annual flowers. This keeps your plants looking more attractive and prevents seed formation, It will keep annuals reblooming and some perennials will bloom a second time. Foliage of certain perennials such as Candytuft (Iberis sempervirens) that have finished blooming for the season may be cut back to encourage fuller, more attractive plants.
• Prune dead branches from trees and shrubs.
Prune spring-flowering shrubs, such as lilacs (Syringa vulgaris) by mid-July. If you prune later, you may remove next year’s buds and it may not bloom.
Prune once-blooming, climbing and rambling roses after flowering. Remove any infected leaves from roses, bag them and throw away in the trash. Fungicidal sprays may be applied to roses, and to phlox, to prevent powdery mildew. Feed roses.
• Divide bearded iris now.
• Cut back oriental poppy foliage after blooming has finished; divide and replant as needed.
• Garlic and onions are ready to harvest when their tops bend over.
• Container planters may need to be watered once or twice per day in hot, windy weather. Apply slow-release fertilizer to your plant containers now, or a liquid fertilizer every two weeks.
• If you haven’t mulched yet, do so now! Spread 2 to 3 inches of a good-quality organic mulch around your plants to help conserve moisture, moderate temperature extremes, improve soil quality and to prevent soil compaction and weed germination and growth.
• Remember to add moisture to your compost pile/bin and try to keep the ratio of brown material (dry leaves, paper, straw) to green materials (fruit and vegetable waste, grass clippings) at one part brown to two parts green.
• Continue to remove weeds. They go to seed faster in hot weather and compete with your plants for space, light and water.
• Water cool season grass, like Kentucky bluegrass, in the morning and/or in the evening. Set your mower height to a level of 2.5 to 3 inches to provide some shade to the roots, and leave clippings on the lawn to return nitrogen to the soil. If you fertilized in spring, don’t fertilize in July. Lawn problems typically appear in July due to uneven or insufficient irrigation and diseases such as necrotic ring spot
• Provide water and food for birds in your garden. Birds help to keep the undesirable insect populations in check and provide hours of entertainment with their songs, calls, and interactions.
Note: The annual FOX Garden Tour is back July 17-18. Tickets are available at local nurseries.
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. The in-person help desk will open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at 17 N. Spruce St. Find on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.