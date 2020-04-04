In December , the Colorado Springs City Council adopted a new ordinance to regulate watering practices in the city. As conscientious gardeners, we should embrace these policies and do whatever we can to make our landscape watering as efficient as possible. While none of us like “new rules,” the ordinance consists of sensible restrictions and should not threaten our landscapes.
Adoption of permanent water conservation principles prior to a drought crisis makes sense. We live in a semiarid climate and will have periodic droughts. Long-term planning is always less costly and painful than crisis response.
The new ordinance addresses the frequency and time of watering for those using automatic sprinkler systems.
1. You may operate sprinklers up to three times per week, your choice of days. This is adequate frequency for turf and almost all plants that will do well in our climate.
For more information on turf irrigation frequency check out Colorado State University fact sheet 7.199 Watering Established Lawns (https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/watering-established-lawns-7-199/).
2. Between May 1 and Oct. 15, sprinkler operation is prohibited from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the warm hours of the day, most water applied will be lost to evaporation. While it might seem to be a good idea to run the sprinklers mid-day when it is very warm, it will actually be less beneficial to the turf than watering at a cooler time of the day.
3. Drip irrigation, watering cans and hose watering with a shut-off nozzle are allowed at any time.
4. If you are establishing a new landscape or have other special circumstances, you can apply to Colorado Springs Utilities for a permit or allocation plan.
5. Broken or leaking sprinkler systems are required to be repaired within 10 days.
6. Water runoff across nonirrigated ground, street or sidewalks is prohibited.
Over the next few weeks, we will be giving you some tips and techniques to make your garden thrive while complying with the new rules.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely at this time due to the COVID-19 virus. Submit questions by email to csumg2@elpasoco.com, and a Colorado Master Gardener will get back to you as soon as possible. We look forward to working with you in person once the situation improves.