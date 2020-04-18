If you look at the gardens around us, most of the plants you see are non-native to Colorado. While these plants are familiar and widely used, there are a few reasons to consider using native plants as an alternative.
The typical garden that we see does not have much of a sense of place — it could be anywhere in the country. Adding native plants can provide more of a Colorado feel to your landscape.
Well-chosen native plants can reduce water use. Planting native plants is a great way to weather the new water ordinances — they won’t even need the allowed three days of watering a week, once established.
One of the best ways to achieve water savings is to replace some of your thirsty lawn with native perennial beds. It can reduce your garden chores — the precious weekend hours currently spent mowing are replaced with a single session of trimming back the perennials in the spring.
You might be concerned that native plants may not fit in with your neighborhood — they may look too scruffy. And while that might describe some native plants, many are at home in almost any landscape. Some suggestions for a traditional-looking perennial bed in sunny areas include Rocky Mountain Penstemon (Penstemon strictus), Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), Blanket flower (Gaillardia aristata), Bee balm (Monarda fistulosa), Harebells (Campanula rotundifolia), Showy daisy (Erigeron speciosus) and yarrow (Achillea lanulosa).
If you want to add some low-water ornamental grasses, consider little bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium), which turns a lovely shade of reddish-bronze in the winter, or lacy Indian rice grass (Achnatherum hymenoides). A large grass that will make a bold statement in your yard is giant sacaton (Sporobolus wrightii).
If you have a hot, dry area in your garden and want to water as little as possible yet still have color and interest, consider planting Desert Four O’clock (Mirabilis multiflora), chocolate flower (Berlandiera lyrata), sulphur flower (Eriogonum umbellatum), yucca (Yucca glauca) and the claret cup cactus (Echinocereus triglochidiatus).
You might also want to consider adding native shrubs. Some great low-water plants with many seasons of interest include the following. Golden currant (Ribes aureum) is a good replacement for forsythia — not only does it have yellow flowers in the spring, it also produces berries that are great for birds later in the summer; in the fall, the leaves turn a lovely red.
Serviceberry (Amelanchier alnifolia) has white flowers in the spring, edible blue berries in late summer, and red fall color. Rabbit brush, (Ericameria nauseosa) is a fabulous shrub for its yellow fall blooms (one of the best plants for supporting fall pollinators and has great seed heads for winter interest.
So, if you are scheming to give your yard a Colorado-style makeover, or are looking to save some water this year, consider adding some natives to your yard.
