A primary use of our landscape is for recreation. Recreation is defined by Merriam Webster as “refreshment of strength and spirits after work.” Often when homeowners think about outdoor recreation, we go right to the idea of a playing field covered in grass. There are many other options, though, for relaxing in a home garden.
The problem with just thinking in terms of turf is that you miss the opportunity to create beautiful, and very functional, spaces for other activities. While turf may be useful for kicking a ball, it won’t provide you a beautiful shady spot to read a book. It also won’t invite butterflies or birds. For that, you need plants that shade, flower and provide comfortable spaces for your family, and the wildlife they can delight in.
It is helpful when planning a landscape, either new or a renovation, to use the concept of “rooms“. By dividing the space up by function, much as you would plan a home, you may want to include less lawn, perhaps none at all. By using the room concept, you can plan and develop a landscape over several growing seasons, prioritizing which rooms you want to work on first and others that might be put off. Visual breaks such as trees and fences separate spaces. Shrubs and other plantings add texture and interest to the spaces. Hardscapes, mulches, and ground covers are floors.
With our beautiful Colorado summer evenings, space to entertain might be important. A simple hibachi grill and some comfortable chairs might be your style, or maybe you prefer a behemoth grill with lots of table space for elaborate entertaining. Whatever your style, a hardscape patio surrounded by a beautiful garden is a great option.
If you have young children in your life, consider a special garden for them. Child-size benches, fantastical flowers, perhaps a small water feature and most important a space for them to dig and get dirty delight children. If you need ideas, many public gardens feature a children’s garden, visit them either in person or online to get ideas.
Shelters and structures such as gazebos and arbors do require some investment to purchase or construct but they also provide great places to just relax and maybe do a craft or just sip a beverage. While there is an upfront investment, these can be permanent additions to your landscape that you will not need to water, fertilize or mow.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. You can submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.