Ground cover often is overlooked when planning a garden. “Ground cover” is a generic name given to a large group of plants with differing textures, cultural needs and growth habits. But they all spread. While many ground covers grow very low to the ground, any plant up to 12 inches tall can be used as ground cover. They can be herbaceous, woody or evergreen. Herbaceous plants die back to the ground and grow the next year, if they are perennial. Woody plants have a woody stem that persists during winter. Evergreen plants will maintain green foliage year-round.
Ground cover has many benefits, preventing soil erosion, adding a design element and replacing grass where it is not practical. Ground cover spreads easily and can link ornamental plants.
When choosing a ground cover, balance your design by selecting lower-growing ground covers for small areas and taller ones for large areas or steep slopes. Sun, exposure to winter sun and wind, and irrigation availability are important when you select plants.
Soils should be improved with good-quality organic matter before planting ground cover. Incorporate 1 to 2 cubic yards of compost into each 500-square-foot area. The area also should be weed-free prior to planting.
If the area you are planting will get foot traffic, select plants that tolerate that. If the plants you choose do not tolerate foot traffic, consider installing a flagstone walkway and use the ground cover between the stones.
While a ground cover will spread into a dense cover, some might become invasive. Watch for the words “aggressive” or “invasive” in the plant description.
For plant suggestions, go to Fact Sheet #7.400 at extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/ground-cover-plants-7-400/.
Starting April 15, Colorado master gardeners will answer your questions at the extension office help desk at 17 N. Spruce St. The desk will be staffed from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Come visit us with your questions. Help desk volunteers also can be reached at 719-520-7684 or csumg2@elpasoco.com.