Spring has brought lovely early-blooming perennials and flowering bulbs gracing our gardens with vibrant color. Trees and shrubs have flowered and leafed out. Lawns have become a beautiful green carpet. You’d think you could just sit back and enjoy. Not so fast — as we head into early summer, there’s still work to be done.
• Now is still a good time to divide overgrown perennials to thin them out. When perennials become crowded, they are more susceptible to disease like powdery mildew. Not all perennials tolerate division, so make sure you know whether the plant will benefit from division at this time. Ornamental grasses also need to be divided every three or four years to keep them healthy.
• Grab those pruning shears. Regularly deadheading your annuals will keep the blooms coming. Some perennials will bloom a second time if cut back to basal foliage after bloom. Those spring-blooming shrubs may need pruning as soon as the flowers have faded.
• If the mulch in your flower beds is matted, compacted and bleached by the sun, you can turn it to loosen and revive the look as well as making for better water absorption. If it has decomposed or thinned, apply new mulch to a depth of 3 to 4 inches. Mulch will inhibit weed germination, reduce surface evaporation and conserve soil moisture.
• Inspect your plants for the first signs of insects and disease. Early detection will make control easier. Aphids can be stopped dead in their tracks with a sharp spray of water. Identify the insect or disease that’s causing the problem so you know how to treat it. If damage is minimal and you can live with a few chewed leaves, do nothing or pick off the offenders like grasshoppers. Use the least toxic pesticide possible to reduce harm to pollinators, starting with horticultural oils. Be sure to read the labels and follow application guidelines.
• Continue to maintain good lawn management practices. A healthy lawn is your best defense against weeds and disease. Check sprinkler heads to be sure they’re working properly and not missing any spots. Mowing height should be from 2.5 to 4 inches — the higher the better. Never remove more than 1/3 of grass blade at a time and leave clippings on the lawn. Keep mower blade sharpened. As we head into summer, you may need to increase your mowing frequency and increase irrigation to two to three times a week between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.
If you didn’t core aerate, apply a post-emergent herbicide, or fertilize in May, do it now. June is a great time to reseed bare spots.
