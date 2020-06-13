Having a shady garden, I was delighted to discover begonias a few years ago. They add constant color and beautiful foliage throughout the season in places with little to no direct sunlight. They can be used as bedding plants, in window boxes and in hanging baskets.
Begonia is a genus of perennial flowering plants in the family Begoniaceae with more than 1,800 plant species. Their bright colorful flowers have sepals but no petals. There are two types of begonias commonly used for growing outdoors in the summer — fibrous and tuberous. They are not hardy, and need to be treated as annuals or brought inside for the winter. A third type, rhizomatous, is most commonly grown as a houseplant in Colorado.
Fibrous begonias
Few other annuals can beat the Wax Begonia ( Begonia x semperflorens-cultorum) for hardiness and continuous flowering throughout the summer. Small, bushy plants, with shiny, heart-shaped leaves of green, bronze-red or mahogany, are covered with small white, pink, rose or red flowers. Wax begonias withstand drought and heat better than other begonias, although they definitely prefer moist, well-drained, fertile soil.
The Dragon Wings Begonia (Begonia x argenteoguttata “Dragon Wings”) is a personal favorite. It blooms from spring throughout the entire season without pause because it is sterile and does not expend energy on producing seeds. The plant grows 2 to 3 feet tall, with tall arching canes and 5-inch-long, glossy, deep green leaves. It will grow well in either partial sun or shade, and prefers fertile, moist but well-drained organic soil. These begonias are not “heavy feeders,” so fertilizer should be applied in moderation.
Tuberous begonias ( B. x tuberhybrida)
These begonias are popular for their beautiful 2- to 4-inch- wide flowers that come in a variety of colors and forms: Red, orange, yellow, white, salmon and pink blooms may be single or double and may be plain, ruffled or toothed.
Tuberous begonias bloom throughout the summer, thriving in shady spots where few other plants with long bloom periods and showy flowers grow. They are often used as container plants on patios and porches, in hanging baskets, and as bedding plants. They need frequent watering and light fertilization. Excess of either causes flower bud drop. The “Non-stop” cultivars are compact and small-flowered multiflora types that will delight you throughout the summer.
Tuberous begonias are frost-tender, so in our zone they must be dug up before the frost and replanted each year. Tops should be cut back to within a couple inches of the tubers. After drying, pack the tubers in cardboard boxes between layers of vermiculite, peat moss or wood shavings and store at 45 to 55 degrees.
The major pests of begonias are mealy bugs, spider mites, scales, snails and slugs. Disease problems associated with begonias include Botrytis blight and stem rot, powdery mildew and Pythium root and stem rot.
Informational table showing disease name, symptoms, pathogen/cause, and management of begonia diseases can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/begonia-diseases.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. You can submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.