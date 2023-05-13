Peonies can be a great addition to gardens. These are ancient plants, estimated to be under cultivation as early as 1900 B.C.E. in China. Early cultivation is thought to have been for medicinal purposes, and peonies are mentioned as medicinal plants in Roman literature as early as 77 B.C.E. In addition to being ancient as a cultivated species, the plants are long-lived, perhaps up to 100 years life span.

Peonies are prolific bloomers, available in a vast array of colors. They reach a size at maturity of about 3 feet wide and tall. Because of that size, during the growing season they can have a shrub-like role in the garden.

There are three basic categories of peony: herbaceous peonies, tree peonies and intersectional or Itoh peonies. Herbaceous peonies are long-lived, and plants die back to the ground every year and reemerge early in spring. These are the most common peonies. Blooms are prolific in late spring — most likely mid-May and June in Colorado. Leaves are generally lustrous and attractive through the growing season.

Tree peonies are woody plants that do not die back at the end of the season. They are small trees, generally 5-7 feet tall, and are highly ornamental with large flowers. The bloom occurs in early summer. These species should not be cut back to the ground in autumn.

Intersectional or Itoh peonies are hybrids between herbaceous and tree peonies. They behave as their herbaceous parent did, foliage dying back to the ground in fall. But the tree peony parent influences the flowers; they bloom later in summer, and for a longer period.

Most cultivated peonies originate from Asia, although there are two species of peony native to the U.S. These are temperate-zone plants, meaning they are adapted to tolerate significant seasonal variation in light and temperature. Even the exotic species can work well in our climate given the right planting conditions.

Site selection is important, and the biggest problem gardeners have with these rugged plants is a failure to bloom. Try to plant them in full to part sun (at least four hours of direct sunlight per day in summer). Soil should be well drained, slightly acid to neutral (pH 6.5 to 7).

There is a curious relationship between ants and peonies. The nectar produced by peonies is very seductive to ants. However, the ants will not harm the plant so there is no need to use pesticides to control the ants.

If you want to introduce some exciting color to your garden add a peony. For some specific cultivar suggestions, and more information on growing peonies, check out “Peony Types and Cultivars for Iowa”.

