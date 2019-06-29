July is when Colorado feels the heat. It’s a great time in the garden. After our cool and rainy June, I am looking forward to some heat.
In general:
• If needed, apply mulch to your garden. Your choice of mulch should depend on what plants you are mulching. CSU Fact Sheet 7-214 can help you make a good decision. (extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/mulches-for-home-grounds-7-214/)
• Visually inspect all of your sprinkler zones. Make sure the water is going where it should. If you suspect problems, consider doing an audit of lawn coverage. Check out CSU Fact Sheet 7.239 (extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/operating-and-maintaining-a-home-irrigation-system-7-239/).
For shrubs and trees:
• Evergreens can be pruned up to about July 15. After that, the risk of autumn frost damage on tender new growth increases.
• Stop fertilizing evergreens after July 4.
• Deciduous trees and shrubs are best pruned in winter, but prune out any damaged or diseased branches.
• Prune shrubs, such as lilacs and forsythia, that bloom before June 1. By pruning these early bloomers now, those plants will have time to set new buds for next spring on the new growth.
• Fertilize roses for better blooms.
For perennial gardens:
• Remove flowers as they fade.
• Dig up and divide overcrowded iris. These tough flowers are a great addition to the garden, as they thrive under adverse conditions and tolerate drought and heat well. They should be divided every three to five years. Cut foliage back to about one-third and replant shallow. The top of the rhizome should be visible when planted.
• Cut back perennial salvias, penstemon, Shasta daisies and other summer-blooming perennials to the basal leaves once the bloom is finished. You may get a second bloom, and the plant will look better.
Vegetable gardens:
• Replant lettuce, spinach and peas in late July for fall harvest.
Diseases and pests:
• Watch for powdery mildew. If you notice it, several treatment options are available. CSU Fact sheet 2.902 will provide more information
(extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/powdery-mildews-2-902/).
• Control pests using the least toxic measure possible. Tomato hornworms can be picked off the plant and tossed aside. Insecticidal soap effectively controls aphids, which seem to appear overnight in the billions on lupine and other plants.
Try to avoid using broad spectrum insecticides and instead focus on spot treatment of specific pests when absolutely necessary.
• Slug damage is not common in Colorado, but given our wet June, they may be more abundant. Beer is often used to trap slugs. A beer trap is a shallow
container, buried to within a half inch of the rim and filled with beer. Slugs will crawl in and drown. At least they will die happy!
• Make sure your yellow jacket traps are working to trap these pesky wasps. Bait needs to be changed every 10 weeks.
When you have questions, Colorado State University Extension has research-based answers. The Master Gardener Help Desk, at 17 N. Spruce St., is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Call 520-7684 or email CSUmg2@elpasoco.com.