One day it’s warm and sunny, and the next it’s snowing. Such is gardening in Colorado. But there are signs of spring, so it’s time to tackle some tasks.

Raking leaves and debris from the lawn allows light and air into the soil, encouraging growth. April is an ideal month to have a lawn aerated, removing plugs of thatch and soil and depositing them back on the lawn. Core aerating, using a machine with half-inch-diameter tines, removes about 10% of thatch if hole spacing averages 2 inches.

Reseed bare patches as temperatures warm after core aeration. Rake bare spots with a metal rake prior to seeding. Sprinkle grass seed into a bucket of soil and spread evenly over the bare spot. Seed germination might take several weeks. Don’t apply pre-emergent herbicide if planning to reseed. Keep seeded areas watered and protect from foot traffic until the new grass is established. For more details, check out Late Winter Garden and Lawncare.

This is the time to plant bare-root trees, shrubs and roses. Local nurseries or garden centers can suggest varieties that do well in an arid climate. Or check out the Front Range Tree Recommendation List.

Bare-root roses are best when planted in spring; finish planting by mid-April. If bare-root and packaged plants appear dry, soak in a bucket of water overnight, up to 24 hours.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Prepare rose beds before receiving the roses by amending the soil if necessary. Dig a hole that accommodates the root system, 18-24 inches wide and 14-18 inches deep. Backfill with soil. Cover the plant with loose, loamy, moist soil, a mix of compost and soil, or mulch to keep the canes from drying out while the root system is being established. This cover can be left for two to seven weeks, depending on weather, the plant’s progress and time of planting. Check out Fact Sheet 7.404 Planting Roses.

Asparagus crowns (roots) can be planted in 6-inch trenches. Gradually fill in the trench with soil as the plants grow. For established asparagus beds, work nitrogen fertilizer around plants before spears emerge. Soak parsley seeds 24 hours before planting a quarter-inch deep. Dill seeds should be pressed lightly into the soil.

It’s not too late to plant all varieties of peas. Start tomato seeds indoors. In the middle of the month, plant lettuce, chard, spinach, kale, beets, carrots, radishes and onion sets. For information on growing vegetables in Colorado, check out Gardennote 720 Vegetables Planting Guide.

There’s much we can begin to accomplish to ensure a wonderful display for summer

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners-El Paso County. Sign up for classes at epcextension.eventbrite.com.