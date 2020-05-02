The good news is hearing that snowpack is accumulating in our mountains. We won’t know the amount of water we will collect until the spring melt this month.
The crux for Colorado gardeners is water use. Good gardeners conserve water. Great gardeners choose plants that naturally use less water and are conscientious of every drop of water they use indoors and out.
Here’s a to-do list:
Early May
• Clean and sharpen garden tools.
• Tune up the lawn mower: sharpen the blade, change the oil, replace the spark plug and air filter.
• Pine trees and shrubs can be pruned by pinch, or cut out two-thirds the length of the “candles” of new growth.
• Plant perennials, raspberries, potted roses, container-grown and balled-burlap trees and landscape shrubs. Look for perennials marked “Plant Select” at your local nursery.
These plants are grown for our region and will thrive in our climate. Most will be labeled drought tolerant, but remember that all new plants will require water until they are established.
Mid-May
• Thin seedlings of early planted crops such as carrots, lettuce, spinach and beets. Stake peonies and delphinium.
• After early spring bulbs are spent, remove the faded flowers. Make sure to leave the leaves until they are yellow-brown. The green leaves provide energy for next year’s blooms. If you plan on transplanting or dividing bulbs in the fall, mark where they are planted with colorful golf tees.
• First round for feeding roses. Roses will thrive with a balanced rose food every six weeks during the growing season.
• Inspect and prepare pots for planting. If there was a disease in them last season, don’t reuse last year’s soil. Clean those containers with 1 part bleach to 10 parts water.
• Begin planting gladiolas every two weeks through June for a continual series of blooms.
• If weather remains warm, transfer seedlings outside but harden them off in a sheltered location a week before planting. This can be done by putting the seedlings outside in dappled shade for a few hours, and gradually exposing them to more and more direct sun.
Late May
• Transplant tomatoes, planting 1 inch deeper than in the pot.
• Plant corn, beans, pumpkin, squash, cucumbers and early melon seeds.
• Plant eggplant and pepper plants when the soil has reached at least 50 degrees.
• Prune early spring-flowering trees and shrubs such as lilacs and forsythia after flowers fade.
• Harvest asparagus stalks larger than 3/8 inch until late June. Cut just at soil level.
• Plant annual seeds and plants outdoors the last week in May. Suggested flowers are zinnias, salvia and nasturtiums. Annual vines you might try include Hyacinth bean vine (Lablab purpureus), a Plant Select plant, with striking purple flowers and deep purple seed pods. Another good choice is Cardinal flower vine. Its trumpet-shaped flowers and feathery, deep green foliage attracts hummingbirds.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. You can submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.