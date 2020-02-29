Most years, March brings the greatest amount of snow. According to the calendar, it’s the beginning of spring and our snow-covered plants are slowly trying to pop up for a new season. There is nothing quite like springtime when the green growth is finally visible and tiny blooms announce that warmer weather is on its way.
Though we aren’t quite ready to mow the grass, there are a few important things that can be done in the garden.
Prune
Prune Clematis x jackmanii in early March before the plant comes out of dormancy. This cultivar of clematis blooms on new wood each year and if left alone will become spindly with fewer flowers. Cut stems back to 9 inches to 12 inches above ground with a clean straight cut.
Prune out dead wood and broken branches in trees and shrubs. Be careful not to prune living branches on spring-flowering shrubs like lilac, mock orange or forsythia. Prune these plants after they are finished blooming. Prune fruit trees. They benefit from yearly pruning in late winter or early spring. Pruning when these trees are dormant or before they leaf out in the spring helps to prevent the spread of disease.
Prepare
March is the time to spread a pre-emergent weed killer if you use it. Keep in mind that this will not work if the weeds have already sprouted.
As soon as the soil can be worked, till in 1 to 2 inches of composted or aged manure into your vegetable garden. Consider getting your soil tested to ensure that you can address soil problems before the growing season Soil kits are available at the El Paso County Extension office.
Plant
Fall-bearing raspberries can be planted now. Colorado State University recommends planting Autumn Britten, Anne (yellow-fruited), Polana, Jaclyn, Joan-J (nearly thornless), Himbo-Top, Redwing, August Red, Heritage, Fall Red, Fall Gold (yellow-fruited) and September.
Based on CSU tests, fall-bearing types seem best adapted to the Front Range with the added advantage of no winter covering needed as the canes should be mowed down after harvest. Lawn
Core aerate the lawn or have it done by a qualified lawn service. Make sure the soil is moist before aerating to get 3-inch plugs. Leave plugs on the lawn.
Tools
Sharpen the mower blade and replace motor oil. If you usually take it in to be serviced, you might have a shorter wait time by bringing it in earlier in the season. Clean pruners and other garden tools.
When you have questions, Colorado State University Extension has research-based answers. Get answers to your horticulture questions by visiting ask.extension.org.