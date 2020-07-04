Warm-season grasses can be a good choice for homeowners who desire a lawn but want to use less water. These grasses have a shorter active growth season, greening up in late May and going into dormancy after the first fall frost.
In most years they will be green for about four and a half months, compared to cool-season grasses that can be green for more than six months.
Because of the longer season, most Pikes Peak area lawns are cool-season grasses, like Kentucky bluegrass, fescues and ryes.
But if you are looking for a less thirsty lawn, consider a warm-season grass.
The chief advantage of warm-season grass is more drought tolerance and less fertilizing and mowing. The grasses require full sun.
If the wait for green grass during spring bothers you, consider interplanting the turf with small, spring-blooming bulbs like crocus and scillas.
These early bloomers can provide a beautiful interlude between winter and green grass. If you plan to mow the grass once it starts growing, choose very early blooming bulbs to ensure that the bulbs will be entering their dormant period by the time you start mowing.
One option for these kinds of grasses is to maintain them as prairie — perhaps mowing only once per year.
Warm-season grasses that are well adapted to our area include buffalo grass and blue grama grass. Zoysia and Bermuda grass require warmer weather than what we normally experience, so they are not recommended for our climate.
Both buffalo grass (Buchloë dactyloides) and blue grama (Bouteloua gracilis) are native grasses. They are cold-, heat- and drought-tolerant. Neither does well above 6,500 feet elevation and neither will handle heavy traffic. There are few disease or insect problems that affect either grass.
Buffalo grass can be started from seed, plug or sod. It is a sod-forming grass, spreading by stolons. It can spread aggressively into nonturf areas. It is about 4 inches in height, requiring very infrequent mowing.
Buffalo grass may not establish well in very dry, sandy soils unless there is supplemental irrigation. It needs little fertilization, and over-application of fertilizer may exacerbate weeds in the turf. It can be mowed infrequently.
Blue grama is the state grass of Colorado. It is native to our prairies and easily recognized when seed heads are visible by the eyelash-shaped seed head.
It is not a sod-forming grass; instead it is a bunch grass. This is a good grass if you are want a prairie look.
It is finely textured and has a bluish cast. Height is generally about 10 inches. Generally, it is started from seed.
For more information on turfgrass species selection check out Colorado State University Garden Note. 561 (https://cmg.extension.colostate.edu/Gardennotes/561.pdf.).
