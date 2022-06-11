If you’re a serious gardener, there is no better way to cement your status than to bring home a ribbon from the county fair.
This time-honored tradition goes back all the way to the 1800s in the United States, and in El Paso County since the early 1900s. Maybe you’re known for your amazing vegetable garden, or perhaps you have the most beautiful flowers on the block. Get yourself to the fair and show off a little! Some people plan all year how they are going to win the bragging rights. There is also a youth division for kids who grow their own plants.
The Horticulture Open Class will take place at the Whittemore Building at the fairgrounds in Calhan on July 22. You can enter most flowers, fruits, vegetables, houseplants and herbs that you have personally grown. There is even a category for native plants! And … drum roll … new this year is the biggest tomato contest! This is a separate category with its own special prizes — including a full-size grill and gift cards! This contest is worth babying your tomatoes, for sure. Tomatoes don’t have to be ripe to enter. You can enter in other categories for the same entry fee.
Registration occurs the day of competition and judging 1-2:30 p.m. Entry forms are available at the fair. Registration fees must be paid at the time of registration. One to five items cost $5, each additional item is $1 with a maximum entry fee of $30. Prizes include ribbons and cash. First place, $5; second place, $3; third place, $2.
There are Grand and Reserve Grand champions in both the floriculture and vegetable/herbs/fruits divisions with awards of $20 and $10, respectively.
Some tips on achieving that ribbon-worthy plant include watering regularly, fertilizing properly and keeping your produce or flowers clean of diseases and insect pests. Judges look for uniformity of shape, quality of appearance, ripeness and size.
On the day of the fair, when you’re choosing the best quality flowers or vegetables from your flower garden or field, you’ll want to look for one that is flawless — the most beautiful, bright and completely uniform flowers in the bunch, or the vegetable, fruit or herb that really looks delectable.
Plants should be at their ideal stage of development (not past peak or too early), and should have good substance. Points are deducted for tips or petal margins that are wilting, curling, fading or browning, or blemishes on vegetables.
Most of the classes require three to five flowers per entry, and the vegetables and fruits vary. You can look up all the rules and requirements in the horticulture premium book at the El Paso County Extension website: https://elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/.
Email gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/ ColoradoMasterGardeners.EPC. To sign up for classes, go to epcextension.eventbrite.com.