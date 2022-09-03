In September our days become shorter, the nights cooler, and the weather is relatively stable. It’s a good time for planting bulbs and new perennials, dividing and transplanting some existing perennials, reflecting on this year’s garden successes and failures, and planning for next year.
Here are some of the things you can be doing this month:
• Fall is a great time to plant spring-blooming bulbs, cool-season vegetables, perennials, trees, shrubs and turf grass. The cooler air temperatures are easier on plants while the soil is still warm, allowing roots to grow until the ground freezes.
• Dig up tender bulbs such as gladiolus, cannas, caladiums and tuberous begonias. Allow them to air dry and store in dry vermiculite.
• Divide and replant or share with friends — daylilies, tall garden phlox, peonies and other perennials. Keep newly divided plants well-watered.
• Now is a good time to add organic compost, manure or leaf mold to garden soils to increase the organic matter content. Clean up and dispose of any diseased plant materials. Add a fresh layer of mulch to protect plants.
• Harvest your warm-season crops and herbs and plant cool-season vegetables. Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cabbage, spinach, lettuce and Swiss chard thrive in cool weather.
• Cool-season lawns are best fertilized in the fall. If you didn’t fertilize in late August, do so by mid-September. Your lawn will also benefit from core aeration. If your lawn has become thin and unhealthy due to disease or injury, you can renovate by seeding with an improved variety of the same turf grass species or introduce a similar-looking species such as perennial ryegrass in a bluegrass lawn. The optimal time to do this is mid-August to mid-September.
• Plan how you will winter water; be prepared to stand outside in the cold to give your plants the water they need. Winter watering is critical for newly planted trees, shrubs and perennials and beneficial for more established plants.
• Reduce watering for established trees and shrubs so they can harden off in preparation for winter.
• Continue deadheading perennials and remove dead, diseased, crossing or weak branches on shrubs. Keep up the weeding, attacking those broadleaf weeds like dandelions, plantain, clover and bindweed while they are actively growing.
• Begin planning next year’s garden. Congratulate yourself on this year’s successes.
Were parts of your garden thriving while others were languishing? See if you can figure out why some plants failed to perform. Could you have plants with different water needs planted together? Is a part of your yard that used to get full sun now shaded? Does your soil need amending?
Consider dividing and moving perennials to more appropriate locations. Thin out overgrown areas, start going xeric, plant pollinator plants, convert turf grass to waterwise alternatives — all of this can be done in the fall.
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The in-person help desk is open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners- El Paso County.