It is that time of year when many of us want to improve our landscapes — whether it be a simple spring cleanup or a major modification. Given climate change and Colorado’s drought situation, it is an ideal time to make some water-wise choices.

First, assess the lawn. Ensure it is properly irrigated; check for leaks and improperly functioning spray heads. Also, check the spray patterns for proper overlap. Adhere to Colorado Springs Utilities regulations: water in the early morning or early evening, water no more than three times per week and vary the watering schedule based upon the month of the year.

Consider warm-season grasses (e.g. Buffalograss or blue grama grass) instead of a cool-season turf grass (e.g. Kentucky bluegrass). These grasses survive on much less water; however, they take longer to green up in spring and turn brown with the first frost. Other alternatives include clover and buckwheat. Be sure to pick an alternative that works with your lighting conditions. And remember, a new lawn initially takes more water to become established.

Avoid drastic solutions. People sometimes remove all their grass and replace it with rock. A far better approach is to reduce the quantity of grass. Consider that grass has many benefits. It can frame the home, be used for recreation, rest the eyes, provide oxygen exchange for the environment and be a habitat for insects. Meanwhile, an all-rock yard does not support pollinators, heats up the environment, is prone to weeds and is difficult to remove. And most importantly, it is hard on pets’ paws and is a poor substitute for a child’s play area.

Instead of a rock yard, the area reclaimed via lawn reduction can be used for a garden. Whether it is a vegetable, flower or rock garden, it can be implemented in a water-conscious manner. Using drip irrigation and placing plants in groups according to their water needs allows for greater efficiency in watering. Consider using Colorado Springs Utilities water-wise plant selection tool, https://www.waterwiseplants.org/find-a-plant/. Lastly, a small area of hardscape, such as a flagstone patio, greatly improves function over an all-rock surface.

So don’t just “rock it” unless you are going to a concert. Rather, a holistic view toward the landscape, using water- wise techniques combined with a balanced approach, provides a beautiful and functional solution for all.

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.