A local TV station reported that this year the Pikes Peak region lost between 10% and 20% of its ash trees. While that might not seem like a lot, it really is.
A major factor to consider when selecting trees and other plants for landscapes is fluctuating temperatures. The El Paso County Master Gardener Help Desk and “Ask an Expert” answered hundreds of calls and emails that began with comments similar to these: “My ash tree doesn’t have leaves”; “My 25-year-old ash tree has always looked beautiful but this year”; “Help! My ash tree.” The experts, if they hadn’t experienced it themselves, only had to research the past weather temps and patterns to find the culprit.
In 1949, a 90-degree change was recorded near Fort Collins in less than 24 hours. The drop from 50 degrees to minus-40 degrees resulted in the demise of trees and almost wiped out the local sour cherry industry. In 1969, Denver experienced a temperature drop to minus-3 degrees that had been preceded by 85-degree days. Rapid temperature changes also occurred Sept. 17, 1971, and Oct. 28, 1991.
So as strange as it is to be wearing shorts one day and a winter jacket the next, it is sometimes a reality in Colorado. Unfortunately, this type of freeze injury debilitates trees and shrubs for years and might destroy many plants with borderline hardiness.
Most severely injured in such freezes are the lush, rapid-growing trees because they have a higher internal moisture content than the slower-growing, more solid wood species. To help reduce injuries from sudden temperature changes, gradually reduce water in late summer and avoid late applications of fertilizers high in nitrogen.
Fruit trees might also have taken a big hit from our latest weather event. Research on fruit buds shows that buds that are frozen before they have acclimated to colder temps often had oxidative browning of the vascular tissue leading to the buds. This type of injury can occur from a late fall and early winter freeze, especially where mild temperatures precede a freeze event, but not after midwinter when these tissues are extremely cold hardy. Buds damaged in this manner might open but later fall off in late spring to early summer.
Fruit bud protection against cold injury might need to include late fall and early winter, especially if a rapid drop to potentially damaging temperatures is forecasted to follow prolonged warm weather.
Sound familiar? If you have fruit trees, don’t be surprised if next season the fruit drops early. Keep this month in mind when you’re trying to figure out the reason.
El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. Submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.