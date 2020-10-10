Fall has arrived, and with it comes lower temperatures, beautiful colors on the trees and, yes, lots of fallen leaves. While it might be tempting to blow or rake the leaves off your yard and into the gutter, they end up in storm drains and waterways and cause problems with the city’s stormwater drainage. It’s also a violation of city code and can result in fines.
Many instead deal with the fall bounty by raking and bagging their leaves, then sending them to the landfill. I would urge you to consider keeping this valuable resource on your property — they are actually a gardener’s gold.
Shredded leaves make the best mulch because a thick layer of whole leaves can create a solid mat that can blocks water and air from getting into the soil. Rake leaves onto your lawn and mow over them a few times to chop them up. Mow before the fallen leaves get to be 6 inches thick.
If there aren’t a lot of leaves, just leave the chopped leaves on the lawn to add organic matter and retain winter moisture. With a lot of leaves, use the bag attachment to gather them. If you don’t have a mower, you can rake leaves into a pile and unleash your inner child to jump on the leaves (or you can invite kids to play in the piles).
Spread the chopped leaves as protective mulch around trees, shrubs and perennials to help conserve moisture and control weeds. You can pile whole leaves on vegetable garden beds to keep out weed seeds and to keep the soil from drying out in the winter. Remove the leaves in the spring and set them aside to be used as a mulch once the vegetable plants are established.
Leaves are a great component for compost. They usually fall about the time that a lot of vegetable garden material and grass are coming out of the garden. The leaves are rich in carbon and serve as an ideal “brown” when layered with the “green” grass, and yard or food waste. Layer 3 or 4 inches of leaves with an inch of green material. Save some leaves in bags or in a pile for browns for composting food waste over the winter or next summer.
If you have huge quantities of leaves, make leaf mold; this is a terrific soil conditioner that helps to retain water, provide essential minerals and attract beneficial soil organisms. Making leaf mold is easy: Simply stack leaves (chopping them first will speed the process) in a pile, bin or black garbage bags with holes poked in the sides. Then wet down the leaves and keep them covered. Water and stir periodically. You will end up with a crumbly material in one to three years that can be used as an amendment or a mulch.
El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. Submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.