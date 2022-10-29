“I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion.” — Henry David Thoreau
It’s pumpkin season! Those wonderful, plump orange balls of fall can be seen almost everywhere. They are relatively easy to grow in our county and are great fun to watch in the garden.
Pumpkins in Colorado require a long (100 days), warm growing season. Their healthy growth, yield and quality are best when days are warm and sunny and the season is long. Remember it is possible to extend our growing season by starting seedlings indoors and transplanting them to the garden when the ground warms up (plant 2 inches deep, when the soil temperature is at least 60 degrees). Pumpkins do not tolerate disturbance of their roots, so be very careful when transplanting them into the ground.
Pumpkins need a lot of room and full sun to grow (at least six hours — more is better). Planting them at the edge of a garden and allowing their vines to spread on uncultivated ground is a common practice.
When planting seeds directly into moist ground, no further watering should be needed until after the seedlings emerge. As the plants grow and the weather becomes warmer, more water will be required.
When the plants cover the soil surface and the weather is warm, they may use 1 to 1 1/2 inches of water per week. It is better to irrigate thoroughly every five to seven days than to sprinkle lightly every day. Temporary leaf wilting in the heat of the afternoon is common, but wilted leaves in the morning is a distress signal that indicates they need more water.
Weeds are extremely detrimental to a pumpkin patch. Do not allow weeds to go to seed. Do not apply materials known to contain weed seeds in your garden. When weeds do pop up, remove them while they are small, before they become competitive, steal water and stunt the growth of your plants.
Pumpkins depend upon insects, mainly squash bees, for pollination. If insect activity is low, fruits may not set due to lack of pollination. Insufficient pollination sometimes results in deformed fruits.
Don’t be concerned when pumpkins begin to flower but no fruits are produced. Most varieties produce several male flowers before female flowers appear and fruits are set.
Pumpkins are ready for harvest when the rind (skin), has toughened and the stems are dry. Cut the fruit from the vine with pruners or loppers. Leave a long, intact portion of the stem attached. Avoid breaking the skin and bruising fruit when handling. Pumpkins will store for two to three months in a protected room where temperatures remain constantly above freezing and below 65 degrees.
Mature pumpkins, the cool-brisk night air, yellow leaves and caramel apples are all signs that fall has arrived. But sadly, the harvest is coming to an end for another season. Let us celebrate the pumpkin!
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners-El Paso County. Sign up for classes at epcextension.eventbrite.com.