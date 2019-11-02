The winter months are a great time to take care of deciduous tree pruning. Once the leaves have fallen, it is easy to see the structure of the tree and determine what branches should be removed.
Broken, damaged or diseased branches and even limbs should be removed whenever the damage is observed. Look for branches that cross each other; they can rub together and cause lesions on the tree, which can increase susceptibility to disease. Criss-crossing branches are aesthetically undesirable, as they lend a chaotic appearance to the tree. Prune them off the tree during the winter while they are easy to see.
For young trees, winter is the optimum time to do structural pruning. If you had damage from our late spring blizzard, or another storm, late fall may be a good time to make a plan to improve the structure of the tree. You may want to hire a certified arborist to determine the best path to restore the structure of a damaged tree. For an extensive discussion of structural pruning, read Colorado State University Garden Note 616 “Pruning Mature Shade Trees.” (https://static.colostate.edu/client-files/csfs/pdfs/616_pruning_shade_trees.pdf).
Late fall through winter is a good time to look for fire blight in trees and shrubs in the rose family. The rose family includes apple, pear, crabapple (fruit-bearing and ornamental), hawthorn, cotoneaster, pyracantha and any tree that produces a fleshy fruit resembling an apple. It is a bacterial disease that can kill your tree. Classic signs are leaves that seem to die but persist on the stem on the most recent growth. These leaves died last spring; on a large tree you may not notice them until the other leaves fall. Infected branches should be removed below the disease lesions (look for the cankers and remove below those). Ideally these branches would be pruned in spring, but if you missed them prune them in winter. For more information on fire blight read Colorado State University Fact Sheet 2.907 “Fire Blight” (https://extension.colostate.edu/topic- areas/yard-garden/fire-blight-2-907/).
Conifer trees and shrubs generally do not need as much structural pruning as deciduous trees. However, late winter through midspring is the optimum time to perform any pruning needed. Do not prune evergreens any later than June. Sometimes small conifers like mugo pines benefit from “pinching” to encourage more compact growth. The technique is to snap off one third of the new growth when that growth is still in the candle stage.
On young plants, if a more compact new growth is desired, pinching may be helpful. Using your fingers, snap off one-third of the new growing tips while in the candle stage (in the spring when young needles are in a tight cluster).
Do not use pruners or a knife, since cuts may give a brown tip appearance. For more information, read Colorado State University Garden Note 618 “Pruning Evergreens” (https://static.colostate.edu/client-files/csfs/pdfs/618.pdf).
When you have questions, Colorado State University Extension has research-based answers. As an alternative contact eXtension Ask an Expert at https://ask.extension.org/ask with your home gardening and food safety questions.