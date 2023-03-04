Establishing a new landscape, or even revamping and adding to an existing landscape, can be overwhelming. This process is not made any easier, or less expensive, by the climate crisis and watering regulations across the Rocky Mountain West.

According to a peer-reviewed article published by nature.com, Colorado and the Rocky Mountain West are experiencing the longest megadrought (22 years) in the past 1,200 years. With this knowledge in mind, it makes sense to plant perennial plants, shrubs and trees that were around the last time it was this dry.

Colorado native plants have adapted to thrive in this region’s soils, climates and ecosystems. When chosen correctly, a native plant will outperform the majority of showy, introduced plants with far less effort and financial impact.

As we continue to move away from thirsty, expensive lawns and start to reintroduce native flora, a great place to start is with larger foundational shrubs and trees. Mountain mahogany and Rocky Mountain juniper will give height, depth and texture to a well-planned xeriscape landscape.

For many gardeners, the goal is seasonal interest. Native shrubs can offer that interest. Boulder raspberry will provide fragrant, showy, white flowers through June followed by delicious fruit. Apache plume will pick up where the Boulder raspberry leaves off — producing an abundance of small white flowers followed by beautiful feathery seed heads that sparkle pink after every rainfall through summer and into fall.

Adding a splash of color in early summer, leadplant is a great addition with its dusky lavender spikes. Rounding out the seasonal color palette is the late season-blooming native dwarf rabbit brush. Our pollinator friends love the beautiful yellow flower clusters of dwarf rabbit brush, as it puts on a show through autumn, when pollinator food is scarce and the monsoon rains are gone.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Filling in with native ground covers is the ultimate means of wrangling runaway water bills while providing habitat and food for Colorado critters. Covering the ground with green in place of gravel makes for better soil health with the additional benefit of weed control.

Kinnikinnick is not only a fun word to say, it is also a versatile native ground cover that will handle partial shade well. Kinnikinnick can grow to a height of approximately 6 inches and spread up to 15 feet. The bright red berries will stick around well into February, providing winter interest.

For full sun gardens, pussy-toes will meet the task and exceed expectations with a low-growth habit and white flowers.

However you look at it, the ecological and economic motivations are aligned toward planting natives on your property. Substituting introduced species with native plants is a sure-fire way to lower your water bill while maintaining your slice of colorful Colorado.

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners-El Paso County. Sign up for classes at epcextension.eventbrite.com.