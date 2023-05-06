During the summer, shady places become a welcome refuge in gardens. Colorado is known for sunshine, but shade in gardens can be found under trees and shrubs. Selecting plants that tolerate dry shade conditions can be challenging since many found at nurseries require ample moisture.

The amount of shade, defined by hours of direct sunlight, will guide plant selection.

Shade has a cooling effect, reducing plants’ water needs, though competition from trees or shrubs also reduces soil moisture.

To create a shade garden, follow these seven steps: 1. plan, 2. improve soil, 3. limit turf, 4. irrigate efficiently, 5. select appropriate species, 6. mulch; and 7. maintain.

Ideal tree choices for a shady, drought-tolerant garden include:

• Goldenrain (Koelreuteria paniculata); small-medium, yellow flowers, lantern-shaped fruit.

• Tatarian maple (Acer tataricum); small single or multi-stemmed, red “winged” fruit, fall color.

• Serviceberry (Amelanchier); native, single or multi-stemmed, birds love the fruit!

• Hawthorn varieties (Crataegus).

• Ponderosa pine (Pinus ponderosa); native evergreen.

When it comes to shrubs that offer shade, try these:

• Viburnum (Viburnum spp).

• Rocky Mountain sumac (Rhus glabra); native, full sun to partial shade, fall color.

• Rock spirea (Holodiscus dumosus), native, full sun to full shade, white flowers.

• Oregon grape (Mahonia aquifolium); broadleaf evergreen, drought-tolerant once established, yellow flowers, dark blue berries.

• Carol Mackie Daphne (Daphne x burkwoodii “Carol Mackie”); semi-evergreen, part sun, fragrant flowers, variegated foliage, prefers protected location.

• Boulder raspberry (Rubus deliciosus); native, understory shrub that prefers coarse soils with good drainage and has prolific, white flowers that become deep purple berries.

Consider these perennials in your garden:

• Remembrance Columbine (Aquiligia “Remembrance”); Plant Select cultivar named to honor Columbine shooting victims, dark purple sepals, benefits from some moisture.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• Johnson’s blue cranesbill (Geranium “Johnsons blue”); blue flowers late spring through early fall, reddish fall foliage, normal to sandy soil.

• Coralbells (Heuchera spp.); interesting foliage, Heuchera “Lime marmalade” brightens deep shady spots.

• Lenten rose (Hellebore); semi-evergreen, part to full shade, prefers richer soils, flowers early, cold hardy, drought tolerant once established.

• Siberian bugloss (Brunnera macrophylla); large heart-shaped foliage, tiny forget-me-not-like flowers; “Jack Frost” cultivar has showy white variegation.

• Lady’s mantle (Alchemilla mollis); ruffled foliage.

Here’s some groundcovers worth checking out:

• Hardy plumbago (Ceratostigma plumbaginoides); woody ground cover, deep blue blooms, red fall foliage.

• Sweet woodruff (Galium odoratum); part to full shade, white star-like flowers, winter hardy, likes some moisture.

• Creeping mahonia (Berberis repens); woody groundcover, broadleaf evergreen, deer and rabbit resistant, prefers xeric conditions once established.

• Kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi); part sun to full shade, evergreen native, very cold hardy, reddish gold fall color

• Plantain Lily (Hosta spp); part to full shade. Not deer resistant!

• Pussytoes (Antennaria spp.); Tolerant of both sun and shade, native found in forest understories, silvery mat-forming leaves, flower clusters resemble cat toes.

Generally, grasses need direct sunlight, but these varieties are more tolerant of light shade:

• Blue fescue (Festuca glauca); short clump-forming grass, blue foliage.

• Blue oatgrass or avena (Helictotrichon sempervirens); 2 fee to 3 feet, clump grass.

If you’re searching for ideas, stop by these local demonstration gardens:

• Horticultural Arts Society garden, 222 Mesa Road.

• Colorado Springs Utilities garden, 2855 Mesa Road.

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.