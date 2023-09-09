Iris are deer resistant, drought tolerant, have showy blooms that attract butterflies and hummingbirds, and are lovely as cut flowers. Late summer is a great time to divide iris clumps. Ideally, plan to divide the clumps at least four to six weeks before the first hard freeze to allow the replanted iris to establish before winter.

There are hundreds of species of irises, divided into two major groups. Some have rhizomes (fleshy, rootlike structures growing horizontally underground, used as food storage) and others grow from bulbs. This article will focus on rhizomatous irises.

Bearded irises, named for the soft hairs along their central “falls,” are the most common found in gardens. They should be divided every three to five years, especially if blooms decrease. Divide after flowers finish and the plant enters dormancy, reducing the chances of bacterial rot.

If the soil is dry, water iris clumps well the day before lifting. Cut the swordlike leaf blades back by one-third, to reduce stress on the plant and stimulate new roots. Carefully dig the entire clump with a spade or fork, shake or rinse off soil from roots, and divide rhizomes by pulling them apart with fingers or using a sharp knife. If using a knife, disinfect by dipping blade in 10:1 diluted bleach after each cut. Each rhizome should have healthy looking roots and one to two leaf fans, and be about the size of your thumb. Older rhizomes with no leaf fans, or that appear dried and shriveled or soft, should be discarded. Inspect for iris borer (fat, white worm) and discard any infested rhizomes.

Replant rhizomes in full sun and well-draining soil. Dig a hole approximately 10 inches in diameter and 4 inches deep. Create a mound in the center to support the rhizome and allow roots to spread out. Position the leaf fan in the direction you want the new plant to grow, then fill the hole, firmly tamping soil to anchor the rhizome.

Don’t plant too deep and don’t mulch. Bearded Iris rhizomes like to be baked by the sun! Groups of three rhizomes can be planted in one large hole with fans facing the same direction, about 12 to 18 inches apart. Water them thoroughly.

Siberian irises (beardless) are clump-forming, have narrow grass-like leaves and prefer cool, damp growing conditions. The center of older clumps can begin to diminish, indicating the need to divide.

In summer, after blooming is over, dig up the entire clump and separate into sections, either by cutting with a sharp spade or using two garden forks held back to back and inserted into the clump and pulled apart. Trim back foliage and clean your shovel or spade with a diluted bleach solution before digging and splitting the clumps to reduce the risk of spreading disease.

Replant clump sections at their original soil depth and water thoroughly.

Dividing your irises will help them multiply and produce more blooms next year!

Submit gardening questions to [email protected] or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to nnnnoon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.