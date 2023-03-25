Many in this region are blessed with an abundance of mature native and introduced pine trees. While these are amazing for privacy, year-round interest and the familiar feel of Colorado at home, they can create challenges in a well-rounded landscape.

The reasons for these challenges have long been overshadowed by one main misconception: “My pine trees are causing my soil to become too acidic for other plants to grow!” Pine needles are indeed acidic with a pH ranging from 3.2 to 3.8, well below a neutral pH of 7.0. When utilized in compost, it is possible for these needles to temporarily lower the pH of the soil. However, the buffering capacity of the soil will neutralize the acidity well before it gets a chance to become a threat.

A study from Spokane County Extension in Washington showed pine needles are a viable source of quickly compostable material once they have been aged and shredded. The pH levels for the composted needles were nearly neutral in this experiment after six weeks. In the drier climate of Colorado, the time to decomposition would likely be longer.

So why won’t grass grow under mature pines? The most likely answer is lack of precipitation reaching the soil underneath the thick canopy. The next time it rains or snows, check under your pine tree. If the tree is mature, the odds are the soil remains dry regardless of the quantity of rain or snow.

Mature canopies also can block the sunlight available for plants under the tree. It is likely that the area directly under mature pine trees is fully shaded most of the year. Most landscape plants will not tolerate full shade.

If shade and dry soil aren’t bad enough, pine trees also tend to have thick and shallow roots, making it difficult for other plants to get established and limiting the amount of moisture available.

One option would be to allow the natural pine needle mulch to exist under pine trees. If you want to grow groundcovers under pine trees, good plant selection is critical. Make sure to select plants that have the best chance of thriving. Specifically, look for plants that can handle low light and have relatively small root systems. Dead nettle (Lamium maculatum), creeping mahonia (Mahonia repens) and kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi) are excellent ground cover options due to limited root systems and shade tolerance.

The next step is to provide adequate irrigation. A good solution is to use drip irrigation with emitters placed directly at the surface of the root ball of the new planting. Finally, some strategic pruning can help to increase sunlight, air flow and the amount of precipitation that reaches the ground underneath pine trees. You might need the services of an ISA-certified arborist to prune large trees.

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners-El Paso County. Sign up for classes at epcextension.eventbrite.com.