The right tool for any given garden task makes the work easier and more enjoyable. When building your tool arsenal, buy the highest quality available and they’ll serve you well for many years to come — even a lifetime.
These are some must-have tools for most gardening needs.
Hand trowel: For use in containers, raised beds, or directly in yard. Look for one with a bright-colored handle. It’s easy to set it down and lose track of where you’ve left it.
Shovel or spade: A shovel has a pointed, rounded blade for digging holes and moving or turning soil. A spade has a straight-edged, flat blade for digging straight-sided holes, cutting roots and making edgings. The longer the handle, the more leverage you’ll have for digging. Quality matters here — get ones made of forged metal with a sharp blade edge.
Pruning shears: Bypass-style pruners make quick, tear-free cuts so plants can heal quickly. They can be used to cut or trim small branches from perennial plants, shrubs and trees. Look for razor-sharp blades and a comfortable grip.
Lopping shears: Loppers are super-sized pruners. If a stem is thicker than a larger-sized pencil, cutting it with a hand pruner could damage the light tool. When you’re using garden loppers, with their long handles, you have a lot more leverage to prune heftier branches. You also have a longer reach. Anvil-style loppers are easier to use and exert higher force but are less precise than bypass loppers.
Weeder (Hori-Hori knife): Weeders come in many styles, but the all-purpose Hori-Hori knife is hands-down the best tool for your gardening needs. The blade is sharp, serrated on one side, and can be used for weeding, cutting roots, transplanting, removing plants, sod cutting, and splitting perennials. The built-in ruler is handy for measuring soil depth when planting bulbs.
Hoe: There are multiple hoe types; Draw, Stirrup, Circle, Swoe and Scuffle to name just a few. Start your collection with the basic Paddle or Draw hoe, which is a good general hoe for weeding with a pulling action.
Rake: A rake with metal tines is used for smoothing soil and clearing debris or small rocks. Leaf rakes are lightweight and used for raking up leaves and lawn clippings. Metal leaf rakes will last longer and perform better than plastic or wooden ones.
Wheelbarrow or garden cart: Both are handy for hauling bags of fertilizer or mulch, plants, tools, soil, sand, gravel or compost. A wheelbarrow is best for moving sand, soil and gravel, and for mixing concrete. A garden cart is easier to use and will carry most things gardeners typically need.
Here are some must-have garden accessories: gloves, padded kneeler, broad-brimmed hat, watering can, apron or utility belt, moisture meter, tool sharpener and pump sprayer with long wand.
