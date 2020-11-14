Moth orchids are sold everywhere, from grocery stores to specialty shops. They are a good choice for a long-lasting floral display in your home, with blooms lasting for two to five months. After the blooms fade, you may want to continue to grow these interesting plants and encourage the plants to rebloom.
Moth orchids are epiphytes, or plants that grow attached to trees in their native south Asian habitat. They attach themselves to the bark of trees in a humid rainforest. The root’s principle role is to make that attachment, not to take up nutrients. These are not plants that are adapted to grow in soil.
I visited with Michael Rogers, the owner of Songbird Orchids, to learn more about these plants, and specifically the growing mediums that best suit their needs. Rogers explained that there are two different potting media used in the production of these plants. One is a chunky bark product that emulates the bark for the plant’s normal habitat. The bark offers great air circulation and drainage. The other is a moss, a good choice for commercial growers because it conserves water during production.
For the gardener at home, moss can be a challenge because it is very easy to overwater moss-grown plants. For home growing, make sure you know what your plant is growing in so you can either adjust how you water or repot in a media you prefer. I prefer to put the plants in a bark medium after they are done flowering.
While the plant is in bloom, it can be placed anywhere in your home for display. Water it about once a week by taking out the inner pot liner (which should have really good drainage), placing the plant in tepid water for five to 10 minutes and then taking it out, allowing the liner to drain before putting it back in your ornamental container.
Once the blooms fade, look at the stem. If it is still green, cut it back to about ½ inch above the second node on the stem. This may encourage new growth and bloom on that stem. Generally, it takes eight to 12 weeks to rebloom. If the stem is brown, just cut it back to where it emerges from the leaves. After bloom, it is important to make sure that the plant is in bright, indirect light. An east-facing window is ideal A north window will likely need supplemental lightin while a west- or south-facing window may be too bright if the light is unobstructed.
In between bloom cycles, it is important to fertilize. Fertilize orchids weekly with a dilute liquid orchid fertilizer.
New stems will emerge from between leaves. It’s possible to trigger new blooms by creating a drop in temperature from daytime, to nighttime. Ideal nighttime temperature is 50 to 60 degrees Daytime temperatures should be a bit warmer, 65 to 72.
More information: https://planttalk.colostate.edu/topics/houseplants/1350-orchid-phalaenopsis/
The Illinois Extension has a great webinar on this topic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yV4WNDwgC1s
El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. Submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.