July is usually Colorado’s hottest month. Many gardening activities will become maintaining, weeding, even harvesting.

• Gardeners can still direct seed zinnias in early July. They prefer the ground warm before emerging. They are wonderful annuals with fresh blooms that provide a burst of color. In the fall, when other annuals are looking weary, zinnias will be perky and pop.

• Don’t forget to deeply water your trees when temperatures soar. Check the top and outer leaves of trees and shrubs for heat and drought injury. Pine needles turning brown on the part of the branch closest to the trunk is normal, but look for browning on the tip of the branch. It can be a sign the tree is in trouble.

• Apply or reapply mulch; it helps prevent soil compaction, retain moisture and keeps the soil cooler.

• Mow lawns as often as needed, keeping grass height between 2½ and 3 inches.

• Prune arborvitae, junipers and boxwood once new growth has emerged and expanded the shape of the plant. When pruning, shape shrubs so sunlight can reach all parts of the plant.

• Pinch back petunias when they get leggy. It will encourage the plant to branch and become fuller.

• Cut back delphinium and perennial salvia to encourage a second bloom.

• Fertilize hybrid tea and standard roses. Remove faded flowers to encourage new blooms. Cut the stem of single flowering roses back to the first five-leaflet leaf. Prune climbing roses after flowering.

• Pinch back or disbud dahlias for larger flowers. Remove at least one pair of side buds below the top bud.

• Dig and divide bearded iris and spring blooming poppies. Divide all iris that are crowded and discard old or diseased rhizomes.

• Deadhead perennials to keep the garden healthy and flowers blooming.

• Tomatoes need consistent watering to prevent blossom end rot and misshapen fruit.

• Harvest zucchini when the fruits are 6 to 8 inches long.

• Replant leaf lettuce and sow seeds of sugar snap peas for a fall harvest.

• Watch for powdery mildew. Pruning phlox and roses to keep an open vaselike shape will encourage air circulation and help prevent powdery mildew. Inspect plants for signs of pests. Tomato hornworms can be picked off the plant and tossed in the alley.

Check trees and shrubs for a sprawling white webbing; it’s a sign of spider mites. A strong spray of water from a hose will temporarily get rid of them.

Insecticidal soap is effective at controlling aphids, which seem to appear overnight in the billions. Lupines, and vegetables in the cabbage family, are especially susceptible to aphids.

• Lady beetles (lady bugs) are beneficial insects and will help you control unwanted garden pests.

Submit gardening questions to [email protected] or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.