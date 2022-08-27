When you see Lamb’s Ear in a garden, it’s hard to resists reaching down and stroking the wonderfully soft, velvety leaves that are covered with gray or silver-white silky hairs. Lamb’s Ear, also known as Wooly Betony (Stachys byzantina), is a perennial ground cover that spreads readily, forming a low mat of leaves for an effective ground cover for sunny areas.
The unusual texture of the leaves will add interest to your garden. Use it in borders, to ring a birdbath or on a slope for erosion control. As a drought-tolerant perennial, it is also a good candidate for xeriscaping and rock gardens.
It produces blue flowers spikes that can reach 12 to 18 inches tall while the rest of the plant stays low to the ground. To keep the leaves full and healthy, it’s best to cut off the flowers to maintain an attractive ground cover.
Lamb’s Ear, especially the more compact varieties, is considered a moderately fire- resistant plant. Fire-resistant plants have the following characteristics: tissues contain more moisture; tissues contain low amounts of volatile oils and other readily flammable chemicals; plants provide less fuel either by producing less litter or by staying small; and plants are compact or low to the ground.
Stachys is one of the largest genera in the flowering plant family Laminaceae. There are over 300 species. Stachys byzantina is an aggressive re-seeder; almost a bit of a garden thug. Try the cultivars below to avoid that problem:
Big Ears (Stachys officinalis “Big Ears’” aka “Helene von Stein”) is a mounding, large-leafed version of common Lamb’s Ear. It’s easily grown in any average to poor soil that has good drainage. It rarely flowers and is a great choice to replace standard Lamb’s Ear. The leaves are a bit greener in color than the silver gray of common Lamb’s Ear.
It’s deer and rabbit resistant, low maintenance, good for containers, rock gardens or in mass plantings. Mature plants grow 8 to 12 inches tall. It likes full sun or morning sun and afternoon shade.
Pink Cotton Lamb’s Ear (Stachys lavandulifolius “Pink Cotton”) is a xeric wildflower from the wildlands of Turkey. It has attractive, low-growing gray-green foliage and a profuse display of fuzzy, bright pink flower spikes. It thrives in a range of soils including clay. Deadhead promptly after flowering to keep plant tidy and foliage looking good. It likes full sun.
Alpine Betony (Stachys monieri “Hummelo”) has a tidy, nonspreading, mounding form, with medium green, long, narrow and slightly velvety leaves. The reddish-purple flowers held upright on sturdy stems are bee and butterfly magnets and make good cut flowers. It’s ideal as a focal point or in mixed beds or borders. Planted in drifts, it has a show-stopping effect. It prefers full sun.
Silver Carpet (Stachys byzantina “Silver Carpet”) is a nonflowering cultivar that thrives in problem areas such as dry shade. and poor soils. It likes morning sun and afternoon shade and can tolerate full shade.
